Orlando Shakes in Partnership with UCF Presents POE: DEEP INTO THAT DARKNESS PEERING

Stream Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering, available October 22 - November 1, 2020.

This deliciously dark and compelling drama, Mark Rector and Mark Brown's Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering, is about one of America's most haunting poets, Edgar Allan Poe. Produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, the Video on Demand virtual theater experience runs from October 22 - November 1, 2020.

Known for high quality productions in an intimate setting, the theater's first ever, all-virtual experience starring the incomparable Steven Lane will weave together a uniquely intimate video production, filming in the actor's home. This creative solution will protect the health of all the artists working on the show while maintaining the world-class entertainment audiences have come to know and love. Tickets (starting at $15) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1 or online at orlandoshakes.org.

The play opens on the night before his untimely death as Poe undertakes a desperate wager to save his life. He must unravel an intricate puzzle that draws him into the macabre dreamland of his own stories and poems. Enjoy a riveting tour de force performance with a twisted ending you never saw coming.

"The virtual environment presents new opportunities for intimacy and a deep look into the life and works of Poe," says Jim Helsinger, Orlando Shakes' artistic director. "Our artistic team is hard at work to create this unique work of art for our audiences, a marriage of both stage and film experiences."

This production stars Orlando Shakes favorite, Steven Lane*.

Steven Lane* as Edgar Allan Poe. Lane was last seen at Orlando Shakes in A Doll's House, Part 2. Other Orlando Shakes credits include The Luckiest People, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Dancing Lessons, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, A Christmas Carol, Into the Woods, and his all time favorite play, The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. He has worked at numerous theaters in a wide range of roles, from Che in Evita to Mordred in Camelot to Cornelius in Hello, Dolly! Steven has a bachelor's in vocal performance from Stetson University and is a grateful member of Actors' Equity.

The artistic team includes Director Cynthia White***, Scenic Designer Chris McKinney, Lighting Designer Rob Siler, Costume Designer Alison Reid, Sound Designer Britt Sandusky, Post Production Manager Christian Knightly, and AEA Stage Manager Paige Gober*.

Director Cynthia White's directing credits at Orlando Shakes include Becoming Dr. Ruth; A Doll's House, Part 2; Native Gardens; Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde; and Dancing Lessons. White is Orlando Shakes' Director of New Play Development, introducing new plays to Orlando Shakes through PlayFest. Other directing credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream, Woman in Mind, Toys in the Attic, Ballerina, The Voice of the Prairie, and the world premiere of Emma's Child (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Shadowlands (Pioneer Theatre Company); A Streetcar Named Desire (Utah Shakespeare Festival); Twelfth Night and Our Town (Alabama Shakespeare Festival); Othello (Marin Shakespeare); and Macbeth at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi Theatre. At UCF, credits include directing The Lion in Winter and Boy Gets Girl, as well as work developing UCF's Pegasus PlayLab's inaugural season in which she staged workshop productions of Intuitive Men and Bathsheba's Psalms or A Woman of Unusual Beauty Taking a Bath.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

***Member of Member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

ABOUT VIDEO ON DEMAND EXPERIENCES

For Video on Demand, patrons will receive a link and unique access code to a prerecorded video of the production. The performance may be watched at any time within the specified run dates. To learn more, please visit: https://www.orlandoshakes.org/online-events-support/

TICKET INFORMATION

PRICING

Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering cost $15 per person to stream. $10 for students.

Poe: Deep Into That Darkness Peering is presented by OUC.

Orlando Shakes is supported by United Arts of Central Florida, host of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com. This project is sponsored in part by the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida.

