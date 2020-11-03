Orlando Shakes in Partnership with UCF Presents FLASHES & FLOATERS

Tune in Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Flashes & Floaters considers the challenge of integrating home/family life with work life. Facing expensive caregiving options and inadequate policies at work, Rachelle joins forces with co-workers, Ivy and Miriam, in hopes of building a workers-cooperative to become a main beneficiary of her own work and have more flexibility to be a caregiver to a newborn and her father, Everett. There are disruptive forces in this play, but there are also several acts of love, forgiveness, and understanding that exemplify what it means to come through for one another during difficult periods.

DETAILS:

WHEN

Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

CAST

Rachelle Scott: Margaret Ivey*

Vaughn Tucker: Reginald L. Barnes

Everett Scott: Peter Lawson Jones*

Ivy Germaine: J Moliere

Miriam Lanford: Sheryl Renee

Joyce Scott Hayes: Faith Lavon*

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director: Claire Fort

AEA Stage Manager: Paige Gober*

Assistant Stage Manager: Sarah Nicholson

Dramaturg: Kristin Leahey

Stage Directions: Timothy Jones II

Director of New Play Development: Cynthia White

NNPN Producer in Residence:·Nick Bublitz

New Play Development Assistant: Nina Dramer

Casting Associate: Stephen Gelpi

Audition Coordinator: Paige Gober

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

PRICING

Tickets to individual PlayFest readings ($10) may be purchased online at orlandoshakes.org or by phone at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1. See all six readings and save $12 with a PlayFest Pass ($48).

