Orlando Shakes in Partnership with UCF Presents FLASHES & FLOATERS
Tune in Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Flashes & Floaters considers the challenge of integrating home/family life with work life. Facing expensive caregiving options and inadequate policies at work, Rachelle joins forces with co-workers, Ivy and Miriam, in hopes of building a workers-cooperative to become a main beneficiary of her own work and have more flexibility to be a caregiver to a newborn and her father, Everett. There are disruptive forces in this play, but there are also several acts of love, forgiveness, and understanding that exemplify what it means to come through for one another during difficult periods.
DETAILS:
WHEN
Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.
CAST
Rachelle Scott: Margaret Ivey*
Vaughn Tucker: Reginald L. Barnes
Everett Scott: Peter Lawson Jones*
Ivy Germaine: J Moliere
Miriam Lanford: Sheryl Renee
Joyce Scott Hayes: Faith Lavon*
PRODUCTION TEAM
Director: Claire Fort
AEA Stage Manager: Paige Gober*
Assistant Stage Manager: Sarah Nicholson
Dramaturg: Kristin Leahey
Stage Directions: Timothy Jones II
Director of New Play Development: Cynthia White
NNPN Producer in Residence:·Nick Bublitz
New Play Development Assistant: Nina Dramer
Casting Associate: Stephen Gelpi
Audition Coordinator: Paige Gober
*Member of Actors' Equity Association
PRICING
Tickets to individual PlayFest readings ($10) may be purchased online at orlandoshakes.org or by phone at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1. See all six readings and save $12 with a PlayFest Pass ($48).