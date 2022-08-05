Orlando Shakes To Host Open House Next Saturday, August 13

Orlando Shakes in Partnership with UCF invites the Central Florida community to an Open House to kick off its 34th Season on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The family-friendly event is free to the public with ongoing activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Lowndes Shakespeare Center in Loch Haven Park.

Open House activities include tours of the Lowndes Shakespeare Center; discussions with Artistic Director Jim Helsinger; lighting, sound, and scenic demonstrations; storytime and crafts for the little ones; a prop and costume museum; door prizes; and more. The event will also feature the lowest prices of the season for tickets to the upcoming season.

Orlando Shakes' 34th Season features a lineup of show-stopping productions, including Kinky Boots, Noises Off, and A Christmas Carol, plus the return of its popular Children's Series, PlayFest, and Courtyard Cabaret series. Tickets are available now online at www.orlandoshakes.org, by phone at (407) 447-1700, or in person at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).