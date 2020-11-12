Orlando Shakes Returns To Lake Eola in 2021 with LITTLE SHOP OF HORORS and More

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF announces outdoor offerings, including a return to the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park and a holiday cabaret.

For the first time since 2006, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF will make an enthusiastic return to the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola with productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream (March 31 - April 11, 2021) and Little Shop of Horrors (May 5 - 23, 2021). Orlando Shakes got its start as a cultural touchstone of the Central Florida arts scene by performing an annual season of Shakespeare at Lake Eola beginning in 1989. To promote new safety measures during the pandemic, the theater is returning to its original home.

"Moving back to Lake Eola allows us to provide a safer outdoor experience for our patrons and is also a fantastic way to honor our legacy," says Jim Helsinger, Orlando Shakes artistic director, "It is a massive undertaking, but it is a challenge that we are thrilled to take on. Shakespeare was originally performed outdoors under the stars, and we are happy to do so as well!"

"The current pandemic has been devastating to the arts community." says Douglas Love-Ramos, managing director at Orlando Shakes. "These Lake Eola performances will create approximately 100 jobs, with full-time employees returning to work and the creation of new contracts for performers and craftsmen. We owe our thanks to our friends at City of Orlando Families, Parks and Recreation for helping us to coordinate our return to Lake Eola."

In addition to the productions at Lake Eola, Orlando Shakes will also host an outdoor cabaret performance for the holiday season. The Laura Hodos Holiday Cabaret (December 18 - 23, 2020) will appear in the Darden Courtyard outside the Lowndes Shakespeare Center. Featuring beloved seasonal tunes, the performance stars Orlando favorite performer, Laura Hodos.

"With temperature checks, touchless ticketing, digital programs, sanitation stations, regular staff and artist testing protocols, mask wearing, electrostatic cleaning, social distancing, and performing outdoors, we are proud to present a holiday cabaret from one of our most loved performers," Love-Ramos says.

All events produced by Orlando Shakes will follow health and safety guidelines and policies set by local and national government officials. The most up-to-date safety information for all of Orlando Shakes' in-person offerings can be found at: https://www.orlandoshakes.org/visit-us/frequently-asked-questions/safety/

