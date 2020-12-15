Orlando Shakes Makes Changes To Spring 2021 Season

As Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF prepares to enter 2021, the theater is making big changes to the remainder of their 2020-2021 Season. To maintain safety for patrons and artists, all upcoming productions will now be performed either outside or offered virtually.

Deborah Brevoort's My Lord, What a Night, originally set to premiere in March 2020, will now be a Video on Demand experience. For this virtual production, audiences will be transported to the home of Albert Einstein on the historic night he met music legend Marian Anderson. Inspired by true events, this story explores the racial, religious, and gender-based struggles plaguing two of the most iconic entities of the 20th century.

"We're bringing back cast members, like Eric Zivot and Sheryl Carbonell, to finally bring our audiences the NNPN (National New Play Network) Rolling World Premiere of this fantastic new play," Artistic Director Jim Helsinger says. "This work shines a contemporary light on two iconic figures from history who bond over shared experiences of discrimination in America."

My Lord, What a Night will be available to stream February 3 - 14, 2021. This production is sponsored by Parkway and Pat Strasberg. Tickets starting at $15 go on sale January 2021.

Interstellar Cinderella; and Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2; have been postponed to future seasons. All ticket holders for Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2 will be contacted regarding their ticketing options.

"Interstellar Cinderella is a fantastic musical production that we hope to produce in the future, " says Helsinger. "We look forward to producing the Bare Bard production of Henry IV, Part 2 next season, so we are able to forge ahead with our epic Fire & Reign series. It may be taking longer than we hoped, but we are still deeply committed to bringing Shakespeare's histories to the Orlando Shakes stage."

In a thrilling change to the Orlando Shakes season, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill will be switched for the critically-acclaimed, off-Broadway show, Josephine, and performed in the new outdoor cabaret tent. This one-woman, biographical musical combines cabaret, theater, and dance to tell the story of the iconic Josephine Baker, the first African-American international superstar and one of the most remarkable figures of the 20th Century. The 1930s luminary pushed the boundaries of race, gender, and sexuality, while living an extraordinary life as her most authentic self. This brilliant tour de force performance celebrates Josephine's life journey, while highlighting her most famous acts, from songs like "Blue Skies" and "La Vie en Rose," to the dance routine that established her stardom, the danse sauvage, also known as the banana dance.

"After this last crazy year of no live theatre, I cannot even put into words how excited I am to be able to once again tell the remarkable story of Josephine Baker. " co-creator and performer Tymisha Harris says. "To have an outdoor space with so many thoughtful safety measures created by Orlando Shakes is such a blessing and honor for us."

Tymisha Harris (aka "Tush") has been performing professionally for over 20 years. Her early credits include assistant choreographer and backup dancing for the 90's pop group N*SYNC, backup dancer for LFO, multiple roles at Universal Studios Orlando, and a featured role in the hit movie series Bring It On. More recent endeavors include the national tour of Broadway's Rock of Ages, a European tour with the innovative and world-renowned Pilobulus Dance Theater Company, and as a founding member and Assistant Director/Choreographer of the successful Orlando based troupe, VarieTease.

Josephine, created by Tymisha Harris, Michael Marinaccio, and Tod Kimbro, will run February 17 - March 21. The stunning performance will appear in Orlando Shakes' new outdoor performance space, the Darden Courtyard tent, behind the Lowndes Shakespeare Center. Patrons will be seated at socially distanced, cabaret-style tables. This production features partial nudity. Under 17 requires accompanying adult. Tickets starting at $30 per person will be on sale in January 2021.

All events produced by Orlando Shakes will follow health and safety guidelines and policies set by local and national government officials. The most up-to-date safety information for all of Orlando Shakes' in-person offerings can be found at: https://www.orlandoshakes.org/visit-us/frequently-asked-questions/safety/

"Our outdoor venue and safety policies at Orlando Shakes utilize best practices for a return to sharing our Dynamic Productions," Managing Director Douglas Love-Ramos says. "We have been working for many months learning from our colleagues across the country, studying CDC guidelines, and checking in with our healthcare partner AdventHealth. We couldn't be more excited about our open air season in our courtyard and our return to the amphitheater at Lake Eola for our already announced Spring productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream (March 31 - April 17, 2021) and Little Shop of Horrors (May 5 - 23, 2021)."