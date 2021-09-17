Orlando Shakes Announces New COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols

Beginning Friday, October 1, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF will require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend performances or special events, managing director Douglas Love-Ramos announced today.

Orlando Shakes, Central Florida's largest professional theater company, joins the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando's Amway Center, and many other venues throughout Florida in its latest effort to keep all patrons and supporters safe throughout the pandemic.

"We strongly believe that this is the right thing to do at this time," said Love-Ramos, who joined the theater company in 2019. "This not only allows for our guests to be -- and feel -- more safe, but also allows for us to remain open and provide live entertainment throughout these uncertain times."

Orlando Shakes' policy states that, to gain entrance beginning October 1, all attendees ages 12 and up must wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, and show documentation of a recent [within 72 hours of attendance] negative COVID-19 PCR test by a medical provider / certified testing center.

Showing one's full vaccination status, either digitally [e.g. photo on your phone or scan in an app] or via original card, is also acceptable. NOTE: Final vaccine dose must be administered at least two weeks before the show.

All guests must also present photo identification that matches all other documentation, and clearly shows the ticket holder's name, type of test performed, its result, and date of test.

Rapid antigen tests are also acceptable if performed within 48 hours before showtime. Self-administered home COVID test results will not be accepted.

The new rules begin October 1 - during the run of Every Brilliant Thing, which opens next Friday, September 24. Orlando Shakes' current policy that mandates face masks upon entering the Center remains in place.

Refunds will be granted to ticket holders [tickets purchased directly through Orlando Shakes] who cannot comply with the new policy.

Along with Orlando Shakes and the Dr. Phillips Center, other performing arts theaters that have adopted similar health and safety guest policies include the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, the Straz Center in Tampa, and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Throughout the pandemic, Orlando Shakes has consistently followed Centers for Disease Control, local and national government, union, and theatrical organizations' COVID-19 regulations. "We long for the day that we won't need to worry about COVID and its restrictions," Love-Ramos added, "but until then, we must do our part to help contain the spread of COVID and its variants, to keep our guests, staff, volunteers, and artists as safe as possible."