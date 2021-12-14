Orlando Repertory Theatre to Present THE POUT-POUT FISH

Orlando Repertory Theatre will present TheaterWorksUSA's new family musical, The Pout-Pout Fish based on The New York Times bestselling series by Deborah Diesen, with illustrations by Dan Hanna, January 14-16, 2022. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting www.orlandorep.com or calling 407.896.7365.

Oh my blub! Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this new musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. Recommended for ages 3 to 8.

This colorful adaptation of the beloved book series is co-conceived, directed, and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of AchesonWalsh Studios, whose work was featured in Broadway's The King And I, On the Town, and Radio City's New York Spectacular.

The Pout-Pout Fish is written by Christopher Anselmo, Jared Corak, Matt Acheson, and Fergus J Walsh, with Christopher Anselmo & Jared Corak also contributing the music and lyrics. It is based on the original book series by Deborah Diesen, author, and Dan Hanna, illustrator. Direction and staging is by Matt Acheson & Fergus J Walsh and additional staging by Laura Brandel. Other members of the creative team include music director Jonathan Bauerfeld, orchestrator Conor Keelan, and lighting designer David Lander. Production design by Matt Acheson & Fergus J Walsh of AchesonWalsh studios. Cast includes Leanne Brunn, Emmanuel Elpenord, Kelly Grago, and Elena Ramos Pascullo; stage manager is Byron F. Abens.