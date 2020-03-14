Orlando Rep Suspends Activities Through March 31

Orlando Repertory Theater (Orlando REP) is suspending all operations including performances, Youth Academy camps, classes, and rehearsals beginning today through March 31. Please refer to the following statement from executive leadership.

Dear Orlando REP Family & Friends,

For the purposes of public health and the attempt to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus, our world of magic and wonder must take a pause. Effective immediately, all productions including Pete The Cat, spring break camps, Youth Academy activities, and all rehearsals are cancelled until March 31st. We believe that joining with the rest of the country in social distancing is the right call at this time. We will continue to work and assess what the re-opening plans are as we follow along with the rapidly changing news about the virus.

Public health is the first concern; the economic devastation this can have on a non-profit arts organization will be worked on at a more appropriate time. As a non-profit arts organization, Orlando REP relies heavily on the support of donors, subscribers, and single ticket buyers. The individual support is crucial to the organization's existence.

For current ticketholders to Pete The Cat during the closure dates, we will exchange your tickets for a future performance or even a future production into the next season and hold it as a credit on your account. Or, you could choose to donate your ticket revenue as a tax-deductible donation for the total value. Orlando REP Patron Services will be in touch with affected ticketholders to make arrangements. This may take a bit of time as we will work sequentially through the calendar of affected performances. Youth Academy staff will be contacting all those that have registered for Spring Break Camps. Pickle Chiffon Pie and Freaky Friday rehearsals (cancelled until March 31) will hear from us as regarding next steps.

Due to overwhelming incoming calls, we can serve you more efficiently if affected patrons wait for us to reach out directly. Patron Services is prioritizing communications based on the performance dates. If patrons are outside the window of impact, we ask that you refrain from reaching out at this time. Updates will likely be ongoing, and all guests impacted will be contacted directly.

As one of the oldest theatres in Central Florida, Orlando REP (formerly Orlando's Civic Theatre) has stood strong through many emergencies, from hurricanes to national tragedies. And yet, this particular scope of impact could prove our greatest obstacle. We urge our strong network of supporters to please consider helping us survive this next trial. Here are some ways you can help us:

· Use our policy to credit your ticket purchase to the next available production or into the next season. Arrangements should be made before the end of 2020.

· Transfer your ticket purchase amount to a donation towards our operating expenses.

· Make an immediate donation in any amount.

There is nothing more inspiring or healing than the communal experience of sharing live art. Thank you for being a part of the Orlando REP family and we look forward to reuniting at the theatre soon. Our curtain will rise again!





