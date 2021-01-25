Orlando Rep Continues Operations Thanks To Covid-Relief Fundraising and Grants

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) closed out the unprecedented 2020 year with goal-breaking fundraising, and receipt of a Dr. Phillips Charities Covid relief grant. Because of the generosity of Dr. Phillips Charities and the support of individual donors, Orlando REP has been able to maintain full-time staff employment and continue modified operations throughout the pandemic.

Orlando REP is recipient of a Dr. Phillips Charities grant in the amount of $25,000 to assist with Covid impact on operational expenses. In May 2020, the board of Dr. Phillips Charities committed to awarding up to $1,000,000 in grant assistance to Central Florida nonprofit organizations affected by the pandemic. After receiving an influx of applications for grants, the total amount committed increased to $1.6 million. Orlando REP is grateful for the operating support received by Dr. Phillips Charities. "Dr. Phillips Charities continues to exemplify leadership in our community. Their generosity of giving this past year was humbling and we are grateful for their partnership," says Executive Director Chris Brown.

Orlando REP's end-of-year fundraising campaign saw generous gifts from individual donors result in exceeding the final goal by 75%! Because of the support of both established and new supporters, Orlando REP has entered 2021 with all full-time staff in place, and plans for exceptional educational programming for the Spring. The return of Pete the Cat public performances is planned for mid-Spring, as well as the popular offerings of Spring Break camps.

