Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Eric Whitacre's DEEP FIELD: THE IMPOSSIBLE MAGNITUDE OF OUR UNIVERSE

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will present Grammy award-winning American composer Eric Whitacre's symphonic work Deep Field on Saturday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. This concert, part of the FAIRWINDS Classics Series, will take place at Calvary Orlando in Winter Park- the location of previous FAIRWINDS Classics Series concerts this Season. Calvary Orlando has been chosen as a concert site because of its large seating capacity and stage, allowing for proper social distancing for both the audience and the Philharmonic's musicians.

Whitacre's Deep Field is inspired by the Hubble Space Telescope's discovery of the famous Deep Field image. This piece will be accompanied by a film including images taken by the telescope, some of the most awe-inspiring images of our universe that we have today.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will also be joined on stage this evening by Grammy® award winner Edgar Meyer-hailed as "the most remarkable virtuoso in the relatively unchronicled history of his instrument"- for the world premiere of his Second Bass Concerto. This evening's program includes:

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART - The Marriage of Figaro Overture

Edgar Meyer - Bass Concerto No. 2 (World Premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven - Coriolan Overture

Eric Whitacre - Deep Field

Igor Stravinsky - Firebird Suite, IX. Berceuse (Lullaby) X. Finale

The orchestra will be under the direction of Music Director Eric Jacobsen. There will not be an intermission on this program.

Tickets start at $30.50 and are limited to allow for appropriate social distancing within the venue in keeping with safety practices recommended by the CDC and our local authorities. Strict safety protocols will be enforced on the concert night, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Temperature checks will be required for all before being allowed admittance into the venue, and face masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times inside Calvary Orlando.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is funded in part by United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com, and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida.