Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Rings In The Season with HOLIDAY POPS

The City of Winter Park and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra invite you to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season at their socially-distanced Holiday Pops concert Sunday, December 6, at 5 p.m., in Central Park. This free, public event is made possible by the Charlotte Julie Hollander Trust. Bring a blanket and pack a picnic for a musical program that has become a family tradition in central Florida.

Enjoy beautiful Central Park as the Orlando Philharmonic performs a seasonal program featuring familiar favorites to delight your family. Strict safety protocols will be in place throughout this event as recommended by the CDC and our local authorities, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Temperature checks will be required for all before being allowed admittance into the venue, and face coverings must be worn at all times. Seating will also be appropriately socially distanced. Parking is free for this event. Tents and pets are not permitted.

Reserve your 10x10 socially distance pod for up to 6 people on the Parks and Recreation Eventbrite page. For more information about this, please call 407.599.3463.

For more information regarding the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, please visit orlandophil.org, or call 407.770.0071 or email info@orlandophil.org.

For more information regarding the City of Winter Park, please visit the city's official website at cityofwinterpark.org.

