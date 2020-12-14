Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Returns To Exploria Stadium For First Concert Of 2021

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off 2021 with a return to Exploria Stadium alongside Beijing-born pianist Yuja Wang on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The concert, entitled Yuja Wang Plays Strauss, is the fourth concert of the 2020-2021 FAIRWINDS Classics Series. Uniquely situated in Downtown Orlando, Exploria Stadium is home to Orlando's resident teams, Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer and Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League. This will be the Philharmonic's second performance inside Exploria Stadium, after kicking off the 2020-2021 Season in September with Violinist Simone Porter during Opening Night with Simone Porter.

"It is truly a dream come true to be able to welcome the amazing and inimitable Yuja Wang to Orlando," says Eric Jacobsen, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra music director. "She is simply without par in the piano world today, and I can't wait to work with her to bring Strauss's witty, zany and virtuosic Burleske to Orlando Philharmonic audiences. This is one of those concerts that's going to be talked about for years to come, by those lucky enough to be there."

Pianist Yuja Wang was named Musical America's "Artist of the Year" for 2017 and has been heralded by The Financial Times as "an artist with poetry as well as fire in her soul." Be there as Yuja Wang performs Strauss' whimsical homage to Brahms with his composition for piano and orchestra, all under the baton of Music Director Eric Jacobsen. The program for the evening includes:

Dame Ethel Smyth - The Wreckers Overture

Richard Strauss - Burleske

Johannes Brahms - Symphony No. 4

"I'm so excited to present Yuja Wang in Orlando," says Paul Helfrich, executive director of the Orlando Philharmonic. "She is one of the most exciting classical artists in the world. The San Francisco Chronicle called her 'the most dazzlingly, uncannily gifted pianist in the concert world today,' and we are very fortunate to have her coming to Orlando to make her first appearance with an orchestra since March!"

After the formation of a partnership between the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and Exploria Stadium just a few months ago, and multiple positive reviews and feedback from press and patrons, OPO once again chose Exploria Stadium as the best place to host this highly-anticipated concert. We are thrilled to once again blend the performing arts and sporting worlds in Central Florida. Performing outdoors is not new to the Philharmonic- especially this Season, after hosting many concerts since September in various outdoor venues across our region.

Strict safety protocols will be enforced on the concert night, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Face masks and temperature checks will be required by all before being allowed admittance into the stadium. Attendance to this event will be limited, to ensure patrons can be seated at an appropriate physical distance, as per CDC and state recommendations. The stadium will also be enforcing thorough cleaning and sanitation measures throughout the space, as well as providing multiple hand sanitation stations for all in attendance.

Single tickets to Yuja Wang Plays Strauss start at $10 and are available now through Ticketmaster.com. Only a limited number of single tickets will be available to allow for proper social distancing and limited capacity within the stadium. For more information on this event, including the full concert program, please visit https://orlandophil.org/event/yuja-wang-plays-strauss/.