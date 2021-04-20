Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Mahler's TITAN at Frontyard Festival

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts's Frontyard Festival, presented by AdventHealth, for the closing of the 2020-2021 FAIRWINDS Classics Series on Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. Presenting Mahler's Symphony No. 1, known as the 'Titan', this is the Orlando Philharmonic's fourth performance in the all-new outdoor venue space. Frontyard Festival presents a unique way to experience a wide variety of live entertainment in Downtown Orlando.

Guests attending any of the Frontyard Festival events will be seated in one of almost 400 socially distanced boxes (5 feet by 7 feet) with seats for up to 5 people. This experience also allows attendees to order food and drinks from favorite local restaurants while watching the concert.

The Philharmonic is thrilled to be welcoming violinist and composer Colin Jacobsen- also the brother of Music Director Eric Jacobsen- back to the stage with the Philharmonic, after last performing during the 25th Anniversary Concert alongside award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Colin Jacobsen, a touring member of Yo-Yo Ma's famed Silk Road Ensemble, has been called "...one of the most interesting figures on the classical music scene," by the Washington Post. Jacobsen will perform as violin soloist on the stunning Violin Concerto of Hollywood composer Erich Korngold.

Alongside the performance of Mahler's 'Titan', the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra opens the evening's concert with the US premiere performance of Composer-in-Residence Anna Clyne's Restless Oceans. The orchestra will be under the direction of Music Director Eric Jacobsen.

The evening's full program includes:

ANNA CLYNE - Restless Oceans

ERICH WOLFGANG KORNGOLD - Violin Concerto

ERNEST BLOCH - Nigun from Baal Shem

GUSTAV MAHLER - Symphony No. 1 'Titan'

Strict safety protocols will be enforced on the concert night, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Face masks and temperature checks will be required by all before being allowed admittance into the Frontyard Festival. Boxes will be socially distanced, with 6 feet of space between each. All protocols have been established with guidance from federal, state, and local officials, as well as AdventHealth. The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will also thoroughly clean and sanitize all areas of the venue before patron arrival and throughout the night.

At the time of this release, this performance is sold out. Any tickets which may become available can be purchased through the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Bill and Mary Darden Box Office. Tickets cannot be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Box Office. Ticketing link: https://tickets.drphillipscenter.org/syos/performance/12217