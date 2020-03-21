Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Postpones All Events Through April 30

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra has announced that it is postponing all events through April 30, 2020.

Postponed events include:

March 14 Dr. Phillips Center Distant Worlds, Final Fantasy in Concerta??

March 18 Community Conversation

March 21 American Rhapsody Concert (FAIRWINDS Classics Series)

April 4 Cirque de la Symphonie: Cirque Goes Broadway (Pops Series)

April 5 Winter Park Spring Pops

April 20 Duke Ellington, American Icon (Focus Series)

April 23 Community Conversation at The Plaza Live

April 25 Tchaikovsky's 5th (FAIRWINDS Classics Series)

Canceled events include:

April 19 UCF Young Composers Challenge

March 27-29, 31 Opera Orlando production of The Daughter of the Regiment

Current ticket holders will be able to use their tickets on the rescheduled dates. The dates of the rescheduled/postponed concerts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will continue to monitor the situation through updates from local, state, and national authorities. Events will be monitored on an event-by-event basis, and patrons will be notified in a timely manner with any information which may change our future programming. For the latest updates, please visit our website and concert pages.





