Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Partners With Parramore Community To Welcome 200 Children To Opening Night

Experience the return of live music to Orlando at Exploria Stadium!

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in partnership with Commissioner Hill of District Five from the City of Orlando is thrilled to welcome students from the Parramore Community to Opening Night of the 2020-2021 Season at Exploria Stadium on September 26, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Music has always been an important part of the Parramore Community and the Philharmonic looks forward to presenting this concert in Downtown Orlando. Tickets for the Parramore Community have been generously sponsored by various donors.

Celebrating its 28th Season, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is led by Music Director Eric Jacobsen and is comprised of creative musicians and artists from around the world. The Philharmonic annually presents the 10-concert FAIRWINDS Classics Series and Pops Series, as well as its Focus Series and Symphony Storytime Series at The Plaza Live, a historic Central Florida venue. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra's mission is to enrich and inspire the diverse communities of Central Florida through the transformative power of live music, and it presents more than 170 live concerts and impacts more than 70,000 children, youth, and families annually through its Young People's Concerts, Symphony Storytime Series, Notes in Your Neighborhood program, and free outdoor community concerts. A resident company of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Philharmonic will perform in Steinmetz Hall when it opens.

Learn more at OrlandoPhil.org.

Shows View More Orlando Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You