Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Announces New Members To Board Of Directors

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra announces 8 new members to the Board of Directors. Members were all evaluated by the Board's Membership & Governance Committee and voted on at recent meetings of the full Board of Directors.

"The Board of Directors of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to welcome eight new members to our Board of Directors," said Mary Palmer, President of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors. "All are passionate and well-informed music-lovers and community leaders. In addition, we are pleased to recognize two new members to our Emeritus Board."

"It is with great pride that I announce I've officially joined the Board of Directors at the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra," said Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, one of the new members of the Board of Directors. "As a huge fan of the orchestra, I'm thrilled to take this next step in my commitment to the arts in our community. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orlando Phil has continued to enrich, inspire, and serve Central Florida through the transformative power of live music. I look forward to seeing a safe return for the orchestra as we kick off our new season...and continue to find new and innovative ways to bring their music to diverse audiences."

The new members of the 2020-2021 Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors are as follows:

Lillian Garcia | Community Member

Bea Hoelle-Hawes | President, Friends of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Patricia Johnson | Community Member

Dr. Jeffery Redding | Director of Choral Activities at the University of Central Florida

Richard Sandler, M.D. | Nemours Children's Hospital, Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist

Susie Shields | Community Member

Carlos Guillermo Smith | Florida House of Representatives | Equality Florida

Bob White | White & Luczak, P.A., Vice President





The new members to the 2020-2021 Emeritus Board of Directors are as follows:

RK Kelley | Walt Disney World Co.

Donna Hoffman | Retired President, Friends of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

A full list of the 2020-2021 Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors can be found at https://orlandophil.org/board-of-directors/.

