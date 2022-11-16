Orlando Fringe Announces Winter Mini-Fest In New Downtown Venue

Orlando Fringe, the organization that produces the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival each May, recently shared plans for their seventh anniversary of Winter Mini-Fest, taking place January 12-15, 2023. The Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest will launch the grand opening festivities for its new venue at Fringe ArtSpace on Church Street downtown. This event bridges the gap for the festival's fans in May, offering a more-contained Fringe experience in one centralized building. Its smaller size also makes it the perfect introduction to many first-time Fringe-goers. Unlike the May Festival, Winter Mini-Fest is a curated festival, featuring the best of past festivals, new works by fan favorites, and brand new artists scouted from the international Fringe circuit.

Orlando Fringe has arranged for twenty shows to be available for patrons over the four days, with many offering two to three performances. As this is an international festival, artists from Canada, Germany and the US will be featured. Two shows will be kid-focused as part of Kids Fringe, the arm of Orlando Fringe for kids and families - Mr. Richard and the Pound Hounds musical concert (free) and the puppet show, The Everglads ($5). Also scheduled for Winter Mini-Fest is an Arts Market from Visual Fringe where you can meet the artists, watch them create art, and purchase items (of which 100% of the sales is returned to the artist). There will be a bar available and an area to hang out and discuss shows.

"We have pulled together a collection of shows that offer something unique, fun, thought-provoking, and beautifully moving," offered Alauna Friskics, Executive Director, "No matter what you're in the mood to see, there is truly something for everyone." All main festival shows are 60 minutes or less, and are $15, plus a one-time $3 button.

The opening of Fringe ArtSpace marks a much-anticipated moment for downtown Orlando. The space will feature on-going programming in its two venues, a 166-seat mainstage theatre and a 60-seat blackbox.

The evening before Winter Mini-Fest kicks off, January 11, 2023, Fringe will officially "cut the ribbon" on Fringe ArtSpace with a Grand Opening Bash. This event is free and open to the public, and will take place in the 55W Plaza in front of the venue as well as inside the venue. Festivities begin at 5:30pm in the Plaza.

Tickets go on sale for Winter Mini-Fest November 18th on their website orlandofringe.org/winter.