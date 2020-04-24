Orlando Fringe Announces Online Schedule of Programming

Today, Orlando Fringe announced a fourteen-day schedule of online experiences to take place May 12-25, the same dates of the recently canceled Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival. This year's Fringe Festival was going to be the organization's 29th, but was recently canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival organizers have been calling this year's festival, "The Fringe that almost was," and are still aiming for their 30th festival in 2021.

"The loss of the festival this year has left a big hole in so many peoples' hearts," said

Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics. "We want to create a way for our Fringe family to connect and experience what makes Fringe so special. This isn't a substitution for the festival, but rather an opportunity to come together."

Theatre Producer Lindsay Taylor has invited notable artists to participate in this event, named Fringe Today, including Fringe favorites DK Reinemer, Paris Crayton III, Jaimz Dillman, and more. An hour of each day is dedicated to Kids Fringe, where kids of all ages can enjoy performances by Music with Mar, Mr. Richard, Cha-Ching the Bunny, Amy Sweezy, and more.

To enhance the Fringiness of the virtual happenings, there will be offerings from the Outdoor Stage, Visual Fringe, as well as the popular Flashlight Cabaret, and the Fringe-themed late-night talk show, Tonight at Midnight, hosted by Rauce Padgett of The Jim Colbert Show on Real Radio 104.1.

Fringe Today will be broadcast live on The Orlando Fringe Facebook page starting on Tuesday, May 12, with an Opening Ceremony and will continue through Memorial Day. All of the events are free to watch, but patrons are invited to tip the artists directly. The schedule of each days events will be posted on the organization's website orlandofringe.org and on their Facebook page. There are still some openings in the schedule so Orlando Fringe is encouraging any artist that is interested in participating to email lindsay@orlandofringe.org.







Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You