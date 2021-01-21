Orlando Ballet has announced a production of Moulin Rouge The Ballet. Performances run February 11 @ 7:30 pm - February 14 @ 2:00 pm.

In the spirit of the Moulin Rouge of Paris. Get up close and personal with the bohemian world of Paris in its heyday and the spiritual birthplace of the Cancan as Orlando Ballet presents Moulin Rouge® The Ballet, transporting audiences to the most famous cabaret in history.

Choreographed by acclaimed director and choreographer Jorden Morris, experience the explosive story of young love and rising stardom set against a sizzling Parisian backdrop. Moulin Rouge® The Ballet will be performed at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts February 11 through 14, 2021.

The company has shortened the length of the production due to social distancing practices (there will be no intermission during the show).

Showtimes:

Thursday, February 11, 2021 | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 12, 2021 | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 14, 2021 | 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now as part of a 2020/21 Season Subscription. Learn more at https://orlandoballet.org/event/moulin-rouge-the-ballet/.