Opera Orlando's THE MAGIC FLUTE Announces Student Rush Tickets

Student RUSH tickets have been announced for Opera Orlando's production of Mozart's The Magic Flute this weekend, presented in the new Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. RUSH tickets are discounted to $15 and will be available two hours before showtime at the Dr. Phillips Center Box Office for both Friday and Sunday performances. Students and faculty may receive two tickets per valid institutional ID from any and all schools and universities.

"The Opera continues to grow in popularity, particularly with the high school and college crowd," said Gabriel Preisser, general director of Opera Orlando. "The student RUSH tickets offer students an affordable way to support the local arts."

Mozart's comedic and mystical singspiel (a predecessor to musical theater) transports the audience to the mythical realm of Ozymandia where the story unfolds in frames like a graphic novel bringing all of the arts together to tell this fantastical tale. Artistic director Grant Preisser directs this all-new production inspired by fine art anime, with dance choreographed by Maxine Montilus, puppetry by MicheLee Puppets, and music conducted by Chaowen Ting, making her Company debut.

Tickets for The Magic Flute are available through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. Follow and like Opera Orlando's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter account and stay up to date with the Opera's season online at www.OperaOrlando.org.