Opera Orlando's Summer Concert Series To Spotlight Isaac Hurtado and Robin Stamper, August 20

Come for seconds as Opera Orlando serves up a huge helping of Italian goodness for its second concert of the Company's annual Opera in Concert: Summer Concert Series.

Tenor Isaac Hurtado presents an all-Italian feast of music entitled L'ARTE NEL SUO MISTERO (Art in all its Mystery) on August 20 at the University Club of Winter Park. The concert will include tasty opera morsels by Puccini, Tosti art songs, and Neopolitan favorites that will surely have the audience singing along.

“We are excited to welcome Isaac Hurtado this August for what promises to be an exciting and memorable concert,” says Opera Orlando general director Gabriel Preisser. “He will kick things off with the famous tenor arias from Tosca 'Recondita armonia…' and 'E lucevan le stelle…' to get our audiences excited for our fall MainStage production, and then I'll be joining him on some fantastic Puccini duets from Madama Butterfly and La Bohème. He will round out the program with classic Italian hits, including 'O Sole Mio.' It will be quite the preview of Mr. Hurtado's artistry in anticipation of his Opera on the Town role as the Prince in Rusalka later this season.”

Isaac Hurtado's “wonderful acting” and “movie star good looks” have been praised in performances throughout the country. A devotee of opera mainstays, Mr. Hurtado has performed a plethora of opera's classic leading men including Don José in Carmen, Pinkerton in Madama Butterfly, Werther in Werther, the Duke in Rigoletto, Rodolfo in La Bohème, Edgardo in Lucia di Lammermoor, Alfredo in La Traviata, and Roméo in Roméo et Juliette. In addition to singing with major opera companies across the United States, Mr. Hurtado is also a prolific soloist with orchestras and choral groups. His past credits include performances with the Utah Festival Opera, Amelia Island Opera, Opera Roanoke, Opera Circle Cleveland and Opera North in New Hampshire. He has also appeared repeatedly with ULTIMI 3 Tenors at the Tabernacle at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, and on tour with the group throughout Hawaii, Utah, and Idaho. Mr. Hurtado spent two seasons as principal artist in residence at Opera San Jose, and this season, Mr. Hurtado will make his Carnegie Hall solo debut in Nunes-Garcia's Missa de Requiem with the New England Symphonic Ensemble, as well as sing the role of Don José in a Spanish version of Carmen with Opera Southwest.

Pianist Robin Stamper returns to accompany Mr. Hurtado for his Summer Concert, having just collaborated with soprano Marnie Breckenridge for the series opener on Sunday, August 13.

All Summer Concert Series performances take place at the University Club of Winter Park, located at 841 North Park Avenue, Winter Park, Florida 32789. Subscribe to the full Summer Concert Series line-up for $125 or pay $49 for each individual concert. Admission includes meet-the-artist receptions following each concert, with light hors d'oeuvres and wine graciously donated by Winter Park Wine.

Additionally, Opera Orlando's 2023-24 Opera on the MainStage subscriptions are also currently on sale through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office, (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.