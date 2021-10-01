Opera Orlando Will Present the World Premiere of THE SECRET RIVER

Opera Orlando's "On the MainStage" series continues this December with an original chamber opera adaptation of The Secret River, based on the book of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Central Florida resident, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. Individual tickets are now on sale for this world premiere opera, which also marks the Company's first commissioned new work. Bring the whole family and enjoy the heartwarming story of how a young, African-American girl, Calpurnia, searches for a secret river to help her family and small town. This story for all ages demonstrates the power of trusting one's imagination and the goodness within us all: a perfect sentiment for this holiday season.

"The Secret River is a beautiful story that we were excited to turn into an opera," shares Opera Orlando's general director Gabriel Preisser. "It has been a labor of love getting to this point among me, the creators, and the production team. I know our audiences will be blown away by this magical and earnest opera that has taken three years to develop, write, and produce. I am particularly grateful for all the support from the community and local and national foundations as we have workshopped the piece. After hearing the public reading of the work this past April at Mead Garden, I know we have something really special to share with Central Florida and beyond."

With music composed by University of Central Florida Pegasus Professor Stella Sung and a libretto by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning librettist Mark Campbell, this one-act chamber opera is set in Central Florida during the Great Depression. Opera Orlando is excited to welcome back former studio artist soprano Kyaunnee Richardson, singing the role of Calpurnia . Last season, Ms. Richardson was a fan favorite for her star turn as Adele in Die Fledermaus and as Gretel in the Company's Hansel & Gretel. She will be joined by acclaimed soprano NaGuanda Nobles and 2021-22 studio artist, baritone Geoffrey Peterson, playing the role of Calpurnia's mother and father. Mezzo-soprano Kimberly Milton will sing the role of the town's wise woman, Mother Albirtha, and Metropolitan Opera soprano Emily Pulley rounds out the cast, singing the role of the author herself, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings.

This immersive production will be presented in the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center and features musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company under the baton of Dr. Everett McCorvey, founder and music director of the American Spiritual Ensemble. It is directed by up-and-coming stage director Dennis Whitehead Darling, with puppetry created and performed by Michelee Puppets and dance choreographed by Maxine Montilus, performed by students from the University of Florida.

Opera Orlando has been fortunate to receive funding from several foundations and institutions to support The Secret River. The commissioning of Stella Sung has received funding from OPERA America's Opera Grants for Female Composers program, supported by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. Also, the Opera Orlando Youth Company, which will be featured in The Secret River, has received funding from the Elizabeth Morse Genius Foundation, and The National Endowment for the Arts has approved a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support the world premiere production, as well as an in-school touring production of the work. "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from Opera Orlando," said arts endowment acting chairman, Ann Eilers. "Opera Orlando is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year." Additional funding has also come from the Pabst-Steinmetz Foundation, the Miller Foundation, and the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation.

Sung in English with English supertitles, The Secret River will run approximately seventy-five minutes with no intermission. It is sure to sell out, so purchase tickets today or upgrade to a full season subscription boasting an exciting line-up of all new productions:

VIVA VERDI! | 2020-21 Season Opera on the MainStage Series

All performances take place at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

La Traviata at Walt Disney Theater

Friday | October 29, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday | October 31, 2021 at 2 p.m.

The Secret River at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Friday | December 19, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | December 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | December 21, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Rigoletto at Steinmetz Hall

Friday | April 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday | April 24, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Keeping safety as its first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season, Opera Orlando continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and the vaccination plans relating to the virus. The Company has remained in consultation with its health partners and Dr. Phillips Center to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan centered on reduction of the risk of infection and the protection of audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season and planning online at www.operaorlando.org. Individual tickets for La Traviata and The Secret River, as well as season subscriptions for Opera Orlando on the MainStage are on sale now through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipcscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.

Season ticket packages are also available for Opera Orlando on the Town. Call (407) 512-1900 or visit www.operaorlando.org for "On the Town" subscriptions. See YOU at the Opera!