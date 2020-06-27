Opera Orlando Brings its Opera on Park Summer Concert Series Online This Year

The Opera on Park Summer Concert Series this season is FREE and brought directly to you as each concert will be live streamed weekly via Opera Orlando's Facebook page. Enjoy a diverse selection of songs, arias, and duets, and get to know and chat with the artists before you see them on the MainStage in the 2020-21 season.

Please consider making a donation to Opera Orlando to support this and future programs. Suggested donation for a single concert is $30 and for the entire series, $75. Donate $75 today and get exclusive access to Opera Orlando's virtual Fifth Anniversary Party on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Learn more at https://operaorlando.org/opera-on-park-2020.

