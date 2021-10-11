Opera Orlando Announces Upcoming LA TRAVIATA Events

Opera Orlando's 2021-22 season goes into full swing this week as the Company begins staging for Giuseppe Verdi's classic La Traviata, opening Halloween weekend at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center. Leading up to this original, updated production, inspired by the life and experiences of Molly Bloom, are several events giving audiences and Opera Orlando fans an opportunity to get to know the stellar cast and creative team developing this work, as well as learning more about the production and inspiration behind it.

OPERA INSIGHTS LUNCHEON: LA TRAVIATA

hosted by the Opera Orlando Ambassadors



Thursday | October 14, 2021 at noon

Winter Park Racquet Club

2111 Via Tuscany | Winter Park, FL 32789

Have lunch with stage director Grant Preisser and conductor Stephanie Rhodes Russell as they share dramatic and musical insights into Opera Orlando's season opener. They will also be joined by soprano Cecilia Violetta López, tenor Victor Ryan Robertson, and baritone Thomas Cannon, singing excerpts from Verdi's La Traviata. This is an exclusive opportunity not only to learn about the upcoming show, but also to get to know these artists in an intimate, beautiful setting.

Tickets: $45 per plate | https://bit.ly/OO_Insights

HAVING A VOICE: ONSTAGE AND AT THE TABLE

in partnership with University of Central Florida



Friday | October 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

UCF School of Music Rehearsal Hall

19 Mercury Circle | Orlando, FL 32816

Opera Orlando and the UCF Burnett Honors College partner for a panel featuring acclaimed soprano and arts administrator Cecilia Violetta López, renowned conductor and non-profit founder Stephanie Rhodes Russell, and Burnett Honors College Dean Sheila Piñeres, with a special virtual guest appearance by entrepreneur, author, and speaker Molly Bloom. The conversation will center around female leaders on stage and off in the arts world.

FREE and Open to the Public | https://bit.ly/OO-UCF_Panel

SCREENING OF MOLLY'S GAME



Saturday | October 23, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Aloma Cinema Grill

2155 Aloma Avenue | Winter Park, FL 32792

See the inspiration behind Opera Orlando's new La Traviata in this private screening of the critically-acclaimed film Molly's Game, which chronicles the life and experiences of Molly Bloom, who at 26 years old ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game, became an FBI target, and lost everything. Stage director Grant Preisser will also be in attendance to introduce the film and talk about what inspired him to approach Verdi's classic in this new way. Food and drink are available through the cinema.

Tickets: $20 per person | https://bit.ly/OO_MollysGame

BANDWAGON COMMUNITY CONCERT

in partnership with the Milk District Main Street Program and Levitt Pavilion Orlando



Thursday | October 28, 2021 at 6 p.m.

The Nook on Robinson

2432 E. Robinson Street | Orlando, FL 32803

Enjoy an evening of amazing art and community as the Milk District Main Street Program collaborates with Opera Orlando and The Nook on Robinson to present a FREE community concert, featuring soloists from Opera Orlando performing selections from Verdi's La Traviata, opening the next day on Friday, October 29.

FREE | https://bit.ly/OO_TheNook

Keeping safety as its first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season, Opera Orlando continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and the vaccination plans relating to the virus. The Company has remained in consultation with its health partners and all of its event venues to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan centered on reduction of the risk of infection and the protection of audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers. For all More of the MainStage events, masks will be required for entry and throughout the event when not eating or drinking.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season and planning online at www.operaorlando.org. Individual tickets for La Traviata and The Secret River, as well as season subscriptions for Opera Orlando on the MainStage are on sale now

Season ticket packages are also available for Opera Orlando on the Town.