Opera Orlando Announces Fall Online Offerings

While monitoring and assessing the local impact of COVID-19, Opera Orlando continues to plan for a spectacular season. As the state continues its progress towards reopening and social distancing guidelines evolve, Opera Orlando's top priority remains the safety and comfort of our patrons. To that end, we are excited to launch the season with several virtual/online offerings for our audience to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes!

"It has been a challenging time, waiting out the current pandemic, but challenge yields opportunity," says artistic director Grant Preisser. "With the success of our live streamed talk-show style series, The High Note, we will be transitioning our Opera on Park Summer Concert Series completely online and free for this season, as well as hosting a virtual Fifth Anniversary Party highlighting the exciting growth and achievement of Opera Orlando."

Rest assured, the Opera on Park Summer Concert Series will still have everything audiences have come to expect from this signature event: world-class singers up close and personal. This season each concert will be broadcast weekly via Opera Orlando's Facebook page, hosted by Executive Director Gabriel Preisser. Enjoy a diverse selection of songs, arias, and duets, and get to know and chat with the artists online before seeing them on the MainStage in the 2020-21 season.

On Sunday, August 23, Metropolitan Opera National Council winner and founding member of the Sony Masterworks recording group, The American Tenor, Nathan Granner and Greek-American soprano and Delos recording artist Jamie Chamberlain kick off the series from their home in California. The next week, August 30, Metropolitan Opera singer and Broadway veteran bass-baritone Gregg Baker takes to the screen with a fantastic program that showcases his versatility and artistry as a performer, accompanied by Opera Orlando favorite Robin Stamper. Sunday, September 6, closes out the series with 2018 Metropolitan Opera National Council winners, husband and wife tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli and mezzo-soprano Ashley Dixon, singing from their home in Atlanta, joined by pianist Clinton Smith.

Opera on Park Summer Concert Series

Live streamed via Opera Orlando's Facebook Page

FREE to the public | Donations appreciated

Nathan Granner, tenor, & Jamie Chamberlain, soprano

Sunday | August 23, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Gregg Baker, bass-baritone, & Robin Stamper, piano

Sunday | August 30, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Carlos Enrique Santelli, tenor, & Ashley Dixon, mezzo-soprano,

with Clinton Smith, piano

Sunday | September 6, 2020 at 2 p.m.

The next Sunday, September 13, Opera Orlando fans are in for a special treat as executive director and acclaimed baritone Gabriel Preisser presents an exclusive concert of his personal opera and music theater favorites in celebration of his recent Grammy win. Mr. Preisser was awarded the Grammy for Best Opera Recording along with conductor Gil Rose, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, and the entire cast of Tobias Picker's Fantastic Mr. Fox this past January. The award has finally arrived, and Mr. Preisser will be showing it off at his concert, broadcast live from Timucua Arts Foundation with Robin Stamper on piano.

Opera Orlando in Concert

Live streamed via Opera Orlando's Facebook Page

FREE to the public | Donations appreciated

Executive Director & Grammy Award winner Gabriel Priesser, baritone

with Robin Stamper, piano

Sunday | September 13, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Opera Orlando's fall online offerings culminate on Sunday, September 20, with the virtual Fifth Anniversary Party celebration. Join Opera Orlando online for a virtual feast for the ears as the Company toasts five years of Opera in the City Beautiful. Metropolitan Opera singer and internationally acclaimed bass-baritone Gregg Baker returns as part of a spectacular quartet of singers that include soprano Laura León, mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein, and tenor David Margulis. World-class pianist Robin Stamper once again joins on piano, with Gabriel Preisser as your singing host. Opera Orlando brings the party to you via an exclusive private live stream performance broadcast from Casa Feliz Historic Home Museum.

Opera Orlando's Fifth Anniversary Party

Live streamed accessible by a private link via Opera Orlando's YouTube Channel

Minimum donation of $75 required to receive the link

Sunday | September 20, 2020 at 2 p.m.

All online presentations are FREE and open to the public except for the Fifth Anniversary Party. Please consider making a donation to Opera Orlando in support of the 2020-21 Season. Suggested donation for a single concert is $30 and for the entire series, $75. Donate a minimum of $75 to get exclusive access to Opera Orlando's virtual Fifth Anniversary Party.

Die Fledermaus: The Revenge of the Bat at Walt Disney Theater

Friday | October 30 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday | November 1 at 2 p.m.



Hansel & Gretel at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Friday | December 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | December 19 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday | December 20 at 2 p.m.

Carmen at Steinmetz Hall

Friday | March 26 at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday | March 28 at 2 p.m.

