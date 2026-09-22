Old Town Untapped to Return with Live Music, Art and Community

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The City of Pompano Beach's Old Town Untapped Cultural Arts & Music Block Party returns for a new season on Friday, October 2, 2026, from 6 to 10 p.m., bringing an evening of live music, contemporary art, local creativity, food and community to the heart of Downtown Pompano Beach.

'Untapped is where Pompano Beach takes off its calendar and puts on its personality. On one night, you can follow the sound of a bass line into a gallery, stumble upon an artist whose work stops you in your tracks, and end up sharing the evening with someone you've never met. That kind of beautiful collision is what makes Untapped special—unique.' — Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director, City of Pompano Beach

The FREE, family-friendly monthly event takes place every first Friday of the month in the area of NE 1st Street and N. Flagler Avenue, near the Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA), 41 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach. Guests are invited to explore gallery exhibitions, meet and discover the work of local artists, enjoy food trucks and experience live performances throughout the evening. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets. Free parking is available.

Opening the new Untapped season on October 2 is Mama Fuma, the collaborative groove project of bassist Ariel DLP and vocalist Nikki Guerra. Formerly known as Guerra Grooves, Mama Fuma draws on their diverse musical influences to create high-energy original grooves and feel-good mashups infused with twice the funk and all the soul.

Adding to the evening's creative energy, 'Into Neverland' opens October 2 at the Bailey Contemporary Arts Center. The exhibition continues through December 17 and presents a constellation of memories expressed through dreaming bodies, found objects and colorful motifs. Inspired by personal moments and familiar places—including raking pecans at a grandfather's house, watching clouds at sunset, tossing rocks along railroad tracks, a grandmother's quilt, the tumbling of clothes in a laundromat dryer and late-night cafés—the exhibition explores connections with cherished objects, inhabited places and encounters with strangers. Through paintings, books and floating installations, these memories come together to create an evocative realm somewhere between recollection and imagination.

The October 2 opening reception for 'Into Neverland' begins at 6 p.m., giving Untapped visitors an opportunity to experience the exhibition as part of the evening's broader celebration of art and culture.

The evening will also feature docent-led art tours from 8 to 8:45 p.m., offering visitors an opportunity to learn more about the exhibitions and the artists. Registration is available through the Untapped event listing.

A Second Exhibition Opens October 9

The following Friday, October 9, the arts calendar continues with the opening of 'Experiments & Accidents' at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. The exhibition runs through January 6, with an opening reception at 6 p.m. on October 9.

In Experiments & Accidents, artist Mark Viau explores the creative tension between intention and unpredictability. The collection begins with deliberate experimentation, control and purpose before embracing unexpected shifts, spontaneous marks and unplanned discoveries that redirect the work and make it more alive.

The exhibition draws a parallel between artistic process and life itself: although we make plans with intention, some of the most meaningful growth and discovery can emerge from the unexpected detours, disruptions and happy accidents along the way. Experiments & Accidents celebrates the freedom to surrender to the unplanned and discover what can emerge from it.

Together, the October events launch a vibrant fall arts season in Pompano Beach, connecting live music, contemporary art, local artists and community through two consecutive Friday evenings.

Event Details

Old Town Untapped — October 2

Mama Fuma

Friday, October 2, 2026

6–10 p.m.

NE 1st Street & N. Flagler Avenue, Downtown Pompano Beach, near Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, 41 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

FREE and family-friendly. Register for the event for a chance to be entered into a monthly giveaway for an event of your choice.

Docent-led Art Tours: 8–8:45 p.m.

Register for Untapped

Into Neverland

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center

October 2–December 17, 2026

Opening Reception: October 2, 6 p.m.

41 NE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Register for 'Into Neverland'

Experiments & Accidents

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

October 9, 2026–January 6, 2027

Opening Reception: October 9, 6 p.m.

50 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Register for 'Experiments & Accidents'

For more information about Old Town Untapped and upcoming arts and cultural programming, visit the Pompano Beach Arts website.

About Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts, is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance, and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the Artists in Residence (AiR) initiative.

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