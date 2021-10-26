Nostalgia Hits Winter Garden With BIG, THE MUSICAL

Ever wish you could be a kid again? Be careful what you wish for! 80s nostalgia comes to Winter Garden with Big, the Musical! Directed by Joseph C. Walsh, the adaptation of the 1988 film runs November 19 - December 19, 2021.

Big, the Musical will bring adult audiences back to their childhoods as families experience the fun and classic story in a brand new way on stage. Presenting Sponsor for Big, the Musical is AdventHealth. Producing Sponsor is Duke Energy.

When you're young, you can't wait to be grown-up... But being big and tall does not make you a grown-up. 13-year-old Josh Baskin knows one thing: being a kid is no fun! So when a rusty arcade machine magically transforms him into a 30-year-old man, Josh knows this is his chance to have the time of his life! Still a kid at heart, Josh navigates a grown-up world and reminds his new colleagues and himself of the joys of childhood in this fun-filled musical based on the beloved 1980s film. Everyone grows old, but you don't have to grow up!

Garden Theatre's production of Big, the Musical features Music Direction by Chris Endsley, Choreography by Christopher Payen, Scenic Design by Cliff Price, Costume Design by Annie Trombo, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso*. The Stage Manager is Stephanie Elliott. Apprentice Director is Luisa Luo**, Apprentice Music Director is Saf Karim**, and Apprentice Choreographer is Emma Barker**. Casting details will be announced shortly.

*Member, United Scenic Artists **Apprentice, Daniel Mills Apprenticeship Program

Big, the Musical Tickets: Tickets $25 - $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.

Student Rush tickets are available for full-time students with a valid student ID beginning one hour prior to the performance, in person, at the Garden Theatre Box Office. Tickets are subject to availability and seating locations are at the discretion of the Box Office. One ticket per student ID. Student rush tickets are $20.