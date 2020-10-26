Next At The Garden: MATILDA THE MUSICAL!

Performances begin November 19.

Audiences in Central Florida will delight in seeing the classic characters of Matilda, Miss Honey, and Headmistress Trunchbull live on stage! Directed by Garden Theatre's Artistic Director Joseph C. Walsh, the production will run November 19 - December 20, with an ASL-interpreted performance on Thursday, December 3 and a Sensory-Friendly performance on Saturday, December 12. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is presented by AdventHealth.

Walsh is thrilled to direct this production at Garden Theatre: "I got into theatre because I love sharing stories. What is so exciting about tackling Matilda is that it is a celebration of the powers of storytelling and imagination."



Roald Dahl's beloved story of an extraordinary young girl comes to life in Matilda the Musical. Unloved by her parents, tormented by Headmistress Trunchbull, and armed with a vivid imagination, five-year-old Matilda finds solace in stacks of library books. With the help of her caring teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda's magic appears as she dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The cast features Olivia Demarco, Ethan Walker, Hannah McGinley Lemasters, Daniel Abels Rodriguez, Carson Holley, Yan Diaz, Lillie Eliza Thomas, Kadesh Lewis, Tatiana Sophia Eriksen, Janine Papin, Alexander Lamourt, Elijah Vazquez, Sarah Rose Hackshaw, Grace Gustino, Tyler Colin Price, Riley Herrera, Jacob Brenden Steele, Olivia Richter, Jack Jessup, Jacquelyn Salisbury, Sydni Patrick, and Parker Sims-Chin.



The production will include Choreography by Lindsey D. Smith, Music Direction by Terry Thomas, Scenic Design by Joe Klug*, Lighting Design by Alyx Jacobs, Costume Design by Eryn Brooks Brewer, Sound Design by Anthony Narciso*, and Prop Design by Zeke Waters.

* Member, United Scenic Artists

Tickets: Best seats at $40, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.

