New Entertainment Advocacy Group Launches In Central Florida

The organization will take the stage for it's debut this Sunday, November 8th at 7PM.

If you haven't already heard of CFEA, one might wonder where you've been for the last 3 months. The Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy has quickly built a reputation and made a name for itself in fighting for equity and diversity on our area's entertainment scene. The group, which started out as a 3 day virtual forum in July, is now a full fledged organization and will take the stage for it's debut this Sunday, November 8th at 7PM! CELEBRATE CFEA, the virtual launch party, will stream live on FB and Youtube.

"Sure, we could have just sent out an email to let everyone know we are official. But our focus is community driven. Our efforts are community driven. Everything we do is centered around this community. So we wanted to invite our family to celebrate with us! We want to mark this milestone with everyone in our area who has worked so hard to bring this moment to life," says Founder and Lead Organizer, Meka King. King has led the organization's efforts to build a better entertainment industry in Central Florida. Heading up CFEA has meant open dialogue with industry leaders, tackling tough topics like implicit bias and microaggressions with local arts organizations, and lots of consultations on how to bring about racial awareness to implement change. It's a great deal of work, but the founders say they will take off the hard hats for one evening to have a little fun.

"This launch is about JOY! There is so much going on around us. The arts community has been hit hard. People are hurting. CFEA wants to change things, help ease some of that pain. We are working to do just that, but for a night we want to focus on the good, hone in on what makes this community thrive," says Co-Organizer, Felichia Wright. The launch party will feature performances by local artists, special celebrity appearances, giveaways and announcements about the organization's new programming and resources. It's a night you don't want to miss!

CELEBRATE CFEA will stream here: https://www.facebook.com/mekaking and https://youtube.com/mekaking.

