New Arts Org ORLANDO SINGS to Present Inaugural Concert With Musicians From The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Orlando Sings is Central Florida's newest professional arts organization. Led by Artistic and Executive Director Dr. Andrew Minear, Orlando Sings serves as an umbrella organization for a family of singing groups including two professional ensembles, the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus and the Solaria Singers. Upcoming programming also includes choral singing opportunities for retirees, people experiencing homelessness, immigrants, refugees, and the next generation of creatives.

Orlando Sings will present a full season of professional concerts to Central Florida audiences beginning on November 18th with the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus. Their inaugural concert, "Joyful Beginnings" will feature brass and percussion from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra as well as organist Michael Ging. The program includes the dazzling "Gloria" by John Rutter, landmark works of Randall Thompson and Ralph Vaughan Williams, and the southeastern premiere of "Seven Joys" by Caroline Shaw, the youngest ever recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for music. Joyful Beginnings celebrates the birth of Orlando's newest performing arts organization and explores the many facets of Joy: joy and spirit, joy and sorrow, joy and reason, joy and the mundane, and joy and song.

"Our inaugural concert program begins and ends with a rapturous fanfare of joy in celebration of our new beginning. The heart of the program, however, acknowledges the strife and heartache in our world today as we contemplate how we experience joy in times like these. The talented singers that comprise the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus sound magnificent together and we are delighted to partner with the fantastic instrumentalists of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra." said Andrew Minear, Conductor, Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus

"I am thrilled to join the artistic staff at Orlando Sings and serve as Associate Conductor of the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus. This is already an exciting and fulfilling inaugural season. Tuesday evenings are my favorite part of the week. I strongly encourage our central Florida musicians to check out our new musical community, and I hope to see you at our November 18 concert! " said J. Christine Le, Associate Conductor, Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus

Find more information at https://orlandosings.org.