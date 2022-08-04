NOISES OFF, ROCK OF AGES, RENT & More Lead Orlando's August Theater Top 10

Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Selections for August include Noises Off, Rock of Ages, Rent and more!

Open House at Orlando Shakes

Orlando Shakes - August 13, 2022 through August 13, 2022

Back by popular demand join us for a FREE, fun-filled event thats perfect for the entire family! Enjoy a peek behind the scenes, building tours, and demonstrations of theater magic at Orlando Shakes, along with crafts and games for the little ones.When: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10 a.m. 2 p.m.Where: Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 East Rollins Street, Orlando, FL 32803Activities include:- Tours of Lowndes Shakespeare Center- Artistic Discussions- Lighting, Sound, and Scenic Demonstrations- Season 34 Overview- PlayFest Preview- Storytime and Crafts- Prop & Costume Museum- Gift Shop & Harriets Bar- Door Prizes- And much more!

For tickets: click here.

Noises Off

Orlando Shakes - September 07, 2022 through September 25, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, will you please take your seats. The curtain will rise in one minute.One of the funniest plays ever written, this hysterical play-within-a-play is filled with screwball antics, prat-falls, and sight gags. A professional theater director must prevent his half-baked actors and an overworked crew from sabotaging his production with their off-stage shenanigans and on-stage bedlam! This side-splitting comedy proves the adage The show must go on!

For tickets: click here.

Rock of Ages

Athens Theatre - July 15, 2022 through August 07, 2022

Turn your radio dial back to the late 1980s, as this Athens Theatre season opener tells the tale of a rockin' quest to save young love, an iconic venue, and rock n roll itself from demolition. This huge, energetic tribute to the glam rock era features unforgettable Hair Band favorites like "We Built This City," "Were Not Gonna Take It," "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "The Final Countdown," and so many more! If you are looking for a night of pure, high-octane, fun, then "Don't Stop Believin'" because "The Search Is Over!" This show will have you coming back again and again saying I Wanna Rock! SPECIAL ASL/ENGLISH INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE ON FRIDAY 7/29. To purchase tickets in the section with the best sight lines to the interpreters, please contact the box office either at BoxOffice@AthensDeLand.com or call us at 386-736-1500 BOOK BY CHRIS D'ARIENZO Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

For tickets: click here.

Murder For Two

The Winter Park Playhouse - August 05, 2022 through August 28, 2022

Multi-millionaire Arthur Whitney has been murdered at his own birthday party, and his killer could be any one of the guests. But this is no ordinary murder mystery. The entire world of this hilarious musical is brought to life by two incredible performers: one plays the detective, the other plays all 10 suspects, and both play the piano! Murder for Two is an irrepressibly wacky tour-de-force musical that NY1 dubbed "a must-see 90-minute jolt of caffeinated creativity!"

For tickets: click here.

Singin' in the Rain

Sonnentag Theatre at the IceHouse - July 15, 2022 through August 07, 2022

A stage adaptation of the 1952 classic movie musical starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. The talking pictures are taking over Hollywood and bringing singing and dancing to the movies. The show offers spectacular tap dancing, great singing and gorgeous production elements.

For tickets: click here.

Rent

Penguin Point Productions - August 12, 2022 through August 14, 2022

La Vie Boheme! Jonathan Larson's iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning musical that shaped a generation of audiences and taught us all to measure our life in love is coming to Oviedo. Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rent has become a pop cultural phenomenon. with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. August 12 - 14th at Penguin Point Productions.

For tickets: click here.

Heathers The Musical: A Benefit Concert

The Abbey - August 19, 2022 through August 21, 2022

A benefit concert? How very. Join us for a THREE DAY benefit concert event where Veronica Sawyer and the rest of the gang from Westerburg High transport you back to September 1, 1989, singing your favorite hits from Heathers: The Musical! Come rock out and enjoy a hell of a night you wont want to miss, benefitting Moms Demand Action and One Orlando Alliance! Directed by Katie Dumoulin. Trigger Warning for sexual assault; teen suicide and violence; gun violence.

For tickets: click here.

The Sound of Music

Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater - August 13, 2022 through August 14, 2022

Central Florida Vocal Arts and Space Coast Symphony Orchestra are elated to announce their first live performance together since 2019, Rodgers & Hammersteins The Sound of Music. Though the show is a classic, this production offers a fresh take, examining the relevant themes presented in the work, especially as they relate to the invasion of Ukraine. With a mission to use the performing arts to create a stronger community, Central Florida Vocal Arts chose The Sound of Music not only for its lush vocal and instrumental lines, which highlight the depth of musical talent for which the company is known, but also for the opportunity for community discussion. As we see the brave Austrian people defy the Nazis of World War II on stage, we cannot ignore the parallels between these characters and the real people of Ukraine, as they struggle today against Russian invasion.

For tickets: click here.

Come Alive: Celebrating 20 Years of Encore!

Steinmetz Hall - August 19, 2022 through August 21, 2022

Its time to celebrate 20 years of Encore! Come see Encore alumni from across the country collaborate with new talent to perform songs from some of our favorite movies and musicals. In this exciting concert, youll hear the highlights from Encore performances across the years and fantastic new selections from the stories that currently capture our hearts. Join us as Encore takes a fond look back at the past and an enthusiastic leap into the future!

For tickets: click here.

Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun

Central Florida Community Arts - August 26, 2022 through August 26, 2022

This summer, the CFCArts Community Choir celebrates two of the biggest musical groups of the past century: The Beatles and The Beach Boys! Featuring classics such as Hey Jude, Surfin USA, Let It Be, Good Vibrations, Imagine, Yesterday, and much more, this concert will be a rockin good time of decades of music and celebration! This one-act, fun-filled concert will feature members of the Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.