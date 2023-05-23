NEWSIES Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Performances run Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, June 25.

NEWSIES Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

 Inspiring everyone to fight for what's right and seize the day, Slow Burn Theatre Company’s 2022/2023 season in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts culminates with the Tony Award-winning Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical from Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, June 25.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, the musical is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right. Packed with non-stop thrills perfect for the whole family, the musical features such hits as "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day" and "Santa Fe." 

Based on the 1992 motion picture written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White and inspired by a true story, Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). 

Samuel Cadieux portrays Jack Kelly, the charismatic leader of the Manhattan newsies. His fellow newsies are portrayed by Joel Hunt as Crutchie, Mickey White as Davey and Nate Colton as Les along with Matthew Brightbill, Jamie Brustein, Timothy Canali, Austin Carroll, John. Cavaseno, Samuel Colina, Jonathan Eisele, Stephen Eisenwasser, Kevin Hincapie, Imran Hylton, Christopher Mitchell, Matthew Quintero, Larry Toyter and Trevor Wayne.

Lea Marinelli Bowen portrays ambitious young reporter Katherine Plumber in a cast that also features Chris Alvarez, Eli Flynn, Matthew Korinko, Geoffrey Mergele and Nate Promkul in featured roles. 

Comprising the talented ensemble that brings the  hustle and bustle of the city to life are Jerel Brown,  Michael Cartwright, Ryan Crout,  Jennifer Fraser, Lauren Horgan, Kareema Khouri and Michael Materdomini.

Slow Burn Theatre Artistic Director and Co-Founder Patrick Fitzwater directs the production. He is joined on the creative and production teams by choreographer Trent Soyster, music director Michael Ursua, fight director Timothy Canali, set designer Kelly Tighe, costume designer Rick Peña, lighting designer Clifford Spulock, technical director Timothy Dickey, production stage manager Erin Joy Swank and projection designer and assistant stage manager André Russell.

This production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). The Slow Burn Theatre Company 2022/2023 Season is presented by American National Bank.

Performance times vary. An open captioned performance in which a text display located to the side of the stage scrolls words in synchronization with the performance is on Sunday, June 18 at 1 p.m. The open captioned performance is generously underwritten by the Amaturo Family Foundation. Tickets are $49-$65.

Slow Burn Theatre Company’s upcoming 2023/2024 Season is filled with epic fairytales that will take audiences into the woods and under the sea and poignant stories of faith, love and acceptance as it presents Into the Woods, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Sister Act, The Prom and Spongebob The Musical. Subscriptions are on sale now with individual tickets available for purchase on Thursday, June 8. 

Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at Click Here, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office. 

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter and Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to our channel at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.

Major support for the Slow Burn Theatre Company is provided by the Broward County Cultural Division, the Cultural Council, and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners. Sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

The Broward Center 2022/2023 season is supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts.




Recommended For You