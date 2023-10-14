Multi-Award Winning New Film about Firefighters to Screen on Opening Night of The Orlando Film Festival

The film is screening on Opening Night, Friday, October 27th at 8:15 PM and the matinee screening is on Sunday, October 29th at 1:45.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

Bridge to the Other Side is an award-winning new film about firefighters that will screen at the Orlando Film Festival at the beautiful cinema in downtown Orlando - CMX Plaza on October 27th at 8:15 PM. Bridge to the Other Side has screened across the US to great acclaim. Many firefighters and other first responders have attended with their families and found the film to be deeply moving, healing, and thought-provoking.

The film is screening on Opening Night, Friday, October 27th at 8:15 PM. The matinee screening is on Sunday, October 29th at 1:45. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the link below.

Bridge to the Other Side is a multiple award-winning film about firefighters and other first responders in a post-pandemic world. Entirely filmed in Florida, the film is set in a firehouse and is the story of two crisis response workers who travel across the town, helping young adults in mental health crises.

It is a fictional story, created out of real-life interviews from the pandemic. The film has been cathartic and moving for first responders across the country, leading to powerful discussions and dialogue about how to move forward post-pandemic.

"Heart-stopping... this movie tells a powerful story about why Mobile Response Teams are essential to our nation's first responders. Kudos to the filmmaker for accurately depicting mental health crises and the importance of Mobile Response Teams to prevent deadly outcomes."-Emmeline Hayes, LMHCMobile Response Team SupervisorSt. Augustine Youth Services

"When I learned about your film, I knew we needed to gather with our local fire rescue personnel and counseling professionals. I am hopeful that your film will continue to serve as a catalyst for deepening our care for our first responders who are hurting. Your beautiful film could not have come to our community in a more perfect season. The last year has been painfully marked by the tragic deaths of three beloved firefighters within six months of one another. Two of these firefighters took their own lives.

"As you continue to share your film, I hope Elbow Tree can be part of your grassroots effort to help get mental health resources into the hands of even more first responders with even greater ease. Group therapy is also on our radar as a resource we may begin to offer within the next year as well. I loved how that showed up in the film as well! Thank you again for sharing this important film. It could not have come at a more important time in our county and our country!" -Hayne Steen, LMHC, Owner, Elbow Tree Cooperative, LLC




