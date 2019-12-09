Michael Jackson ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Performs During Vegas Golden Knights Game Tomorrow Night

Tomorrow, Dec. 10, Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil will take the ice at T-Mobile Arena with a high-energy performance set to the iconic song "Beat It." As the Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks, Michael Jackson ONE performers will entertain Knights fans with a first intermission number featuring aerial acrobatics and high-energy choreography.

Ahead of game time, fans are encouraged to experience Toshiba Plaza for photo opportunities including the Michael Jackson ONE mobile billboard, props from the show and exclusive giveaways.

Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil performs at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino Thursday - Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.





