Marnie Breckenridge Headlines Opera Orlando's Summer Concert Series Opener

Soprano Marnie Breckenridge headlines Opera Orlando’s annual Summer Concert Series on August 13 at the University Club of Winter Park. Ms. Breckenridge and pianist Robin Stamper will present Art Is Calling for Me, a concert of classical arias and popular tunes sure to enchant Opera fans and summer concertgoers. Also for this concert only, audiences will be treated to an exclusive 2023-24 All for Art season presentation by the Company’s general director Gabriel Preisser and artistic director Grant Preisser.

“We are thrilled to have Marnie kick off our Summer Concert Series, and I personally cannot wait to sing Enrico to her Lucia in our April production of Lucia di Lammermoor,” says Opera Orlando general director and Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser. “Her summer concert is a perfect opportunity for our audiences to get to know Marnie before seeing her on our MainStage, and I am very excited to get our All for Art season started with such a great concert.”

Ms. Breckenridge’s sparkling soprano and intelligent musicianship has been praised around the world, including by The Globe and Mail, which said, “she sings extraordinarily…bell-like ring over an enormous range and personality spilling from every note.” She has won international acclaim for her interpretations of music from the Baroque period to the modern era. She is also a go-to performer of critically acclaimed new works. In 2020, she won the DORA award for “Outstanding Performance by an Individual in Opera” for her role in Jacqueline, about the life of cellist Jacqueline Du Pre.

Ms. Breckenridge made her Carnegie Hall debut singing soprano solos in Mozart’s Coronation Mass, and has performed in dozens of other concerts and full-scale productions around the world, including Die Zauberflöte, Our Town, and The Merry Widow. She recently recorded a compilation of holiday tunes called Happy Golden Days, which was released on all streaming platforms in 2020.