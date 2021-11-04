Mad Cow Theatre's Lease Terminated by the City of Orlando Due to Outstanding Debt

Mad Cow Theatre has been served Termination of Lease paperwork due to an outstanding debt owed to the City of Orlando, Bungalower reports. The company has been told to leave the property, effective immediately.

The City of Orlando has leased the space from ShopCore since 2012, and sublease it to Mad Cow for $1 a year. In turn, the theatre company was responsible for paying for security services and a common area maintenance fee of $2,029.04 a month, which they have not paid in five years. To date, the outstanding debt has reached $121,742.40.

The Termination of Lease and Equipment Agreement states that the lease has been terminated immediately and that Mad Cow have been requested to vacate and surrender possession of the premises. They are also prohibited from removing any personal property, furniture, and equipment from the premises.

Orlando Fringe is in negotiations with the City of Orlando to potentially take over the theater.

Read more on Bungalower.

Mad Cow Theatre is one of Orlando's most respected professional theatre companies, presenting compelling works of theatre for a wide-range of audiences, with a passion for both classic and contemporary plays and musicals from the best of American and World literature.

Mad Cow Theatre was founded on the belief that the Theatre is a dynamic and powerful means of social understanding, as well as a hugely entertaining art form. Through the combination of passionate, skillful acting and compelling, insightful writing, nurtured by an attentive and ever-changing process, Mad Cow presents entertaining works of theatre to an ever-widening audience-promoting, enhancing and celebrating the human condition through art.

Learn more at https://madcowtheatre.com/.