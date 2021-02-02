Mad Cow Theatre to Stream ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE: A VALENTINE CABARET

Mad Cow Theatre has announced its first virtual performance of 2021, All You Need is Love: A Valentine Cabaret! This romantic cabaret, filmed and edited by Rose Flores Ray, is streaming online the whole month of February.

What better way to leave last year's loneliness behind than with a cabaret of romantic music? The jazzy melodies in this show mark the start of a 12-show, online streaming series, Bringing Home the Herd: Cabarets, Comedies & Captivating Tales.

"Coming out of a year of isolation, we are reminded that love endures," says Music Director Bert Rodriguez. To that end, All You Need is Love features six, talented crooners performing music from the twenties-the 1920's and 2020, that is. "Even though 100 years have passed, we still turn to catchy melodies, witty lyrics, and passionate vocals to express the universal emotion of Love," says Rodriguez.

Romantic Cabarets for Valentine's Day are nothing new, but if you combine this sultry show with your favorite take out, you've got yourself a "dinner and a show" that can outwit a global pandemic. So light a candle, snuggle up, or sing along all month as they remember Shakespeare's words, "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind," and in this case...with the ears.

Tickets for the cabaret are $20 per household. Patrons also have the option to pay $99 for a series subscription, which will grant them access to every digital performance in Bringing Home the Herd. Every dollar spent goes to sustain and create great theater, employing Orlando's artists devastated by the pandemic.