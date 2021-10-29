Mad Cow Theatre Presents PIPPIN

Mad Cow Theatre has announced the third production of its 24th season, the high-energy, award-winning musical Pippin to be performed at Mad Cow's Harriett Theatre on December 1 through 19. This production will replace Camelot, which is being postponed until a later time.

Pippin has been on the Mad Cow wish list for years. Written by Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) Roger O. Hirson (book), with indelible creative impact by its original Broadway (1973) director/choreographer Bob Fosse, Pippin has won multiple Tony Awards. Revived with an ecstatic circus theme in 2013, Pippin raced to the top of the awards listing again. Memorable songs include "Magic to Do," "Corner of the Sky," "No Time at All," "I Guess I'll Miss the Man," and "Morning Glow," among others.

While its plot centers around the historically dubious tale of Emperor of the Romans Charlemagne's first son, Pippin, as he seeks his life's meaning, the play uses modern rhythms to explore the real challenges of maturing in a world filled with dangers, uncertainties, and temptations.

The character Pippin's battle-according to author Stephen Schwartz-"is a struggle all of us face in our lives-when to settle and what to settle for. On the one hand, you don't want to stop striving and experimenting, growing, and trying to improve yourself. On the other hand, you don't want to spin your wheels so that ultimately you get nowhere. It's never an easy choice, and that's why I think Pippin has continued to be meaningful to people who do the show." Ushering Pippin on his existential quest is a troupe of players, commanded by The Lead Player, a dark and seductive "inner voice" that challenges and beguiles the young man... tempting him to grow even as he faces the brink of self-destruction.

Show Director Tony Simotes feels this is an ideal show for Mad Cow: "Pippin is such a powerful story today. It pulls the ultimate theatrical trick: imbuing joy, sensuality, and great songs into the existential quest of one's life's purpose."

Directed by Tony Simotes (The Hounds of Baskerville; Pride and Prejudice; The Little Foxes) with music direction by Ricky Pope (Mad Cow Debut) and Choreography by Gina Hatch (Mad Cow Debut). Scenic design by Paul Bedford (Mad Cow Debut) with Scenic Charge Lisa Buck (The Hounds of Baskerville; Men on Boats; The Spitfire Grill), Lighting design by Eric Craft (Men on Boats; Heartbreak House), Costume design by Carmen Hill (A Year with Frog and Toad), and Sound design by William Anthony (A Year with Frog and Toad).



Purchase tickets and get more information at madcowtheatre.com/pippin

Pippin runs December 1 through December 17, 2021 in the Harriett Theatre at Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church Street (second floor) in Downtown Orlando. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Opening Night is December 1st at 7:30 p.m. The opening-night performance will be followed by Mad Cow's traditional champagne reception in the lobby.

Tickets are $30 - $52. Tickets are available at madcowtheatre.com or by calling patron services at Mad Cow Theatre at 407-297-8788 ext. 1.

All Tickets are subject to a facility fee of $3. Students can receive a $10 discount with ID. Discounts are also available for Military/Service Members, First Responders, Healthcare Workers and Educators. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Student groups of 10 or more are eligible for a 50% discount on full-price tickets.

Health and Safety Update: At this time, masks are required. All performers and staff members are fully vaccinated.