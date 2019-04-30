Mad Cow Theatre Company Brings THE LAST FIVE YEARS (IN SPANISH) to Orlando 5/2 - 5/4

THE LAST FIVE YEARS, in spanish, will be playing at Mad Cow Theatre in Orlando from May 2 to 4, 2019.

This musical will be performed in Spanish

The story explores a five-year relationship between Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, and Cathy Hiatt, a struggling actress. The show uses a form of storytelling in which Cathy's story is told in reverse chronological order (beginning the show at the end of the marriage), and Jamie's is told in chronological order (starting just after the couple have first met). The characters interact only once- for a wedding song in the middle as their timelines intersect. A film adaptation of The Last Five Years starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan was released in February 2015.

The Spanish language production being produced by Showlink Theatricals and presented by Mad Cow Theatre is a direct transfer from Bogotá, Colombia. The actors, Cony Ucros and Alejandro Calle are husband and wife.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://madcowtheatre.com/mct-event/los-ultimos-cinco-anos-the-last-five-years/





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You