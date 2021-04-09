Mad Cow Theatre Announces a Return to Live Programming

Emerging from the pandemic with a deeper sense of compassion and a renewed appreciation for community, Mad Cow Theatre embraces a return to live theatre with great joy. From outdoor shows in the Plaza, to teen theatre workshops over the summer and Season 24 inside this fall, Orlando's downtown theater is coming back in style!

"It's been a long, hard road for everyone," says Mitzi Maxwell, Artistic Director, "And while safety is our number one priority when it comes to reopening, our heart's desire is to bring our community together again with joy-and I think theater is the very best way to do that."



Founded in 1997 on the belief that theatre is a dynamic and powerful means of social understanding as well as a marvelously entertaining art form, Mad Cow Theatre's mission is to "create experiences that explore the human condition through art, offering classic and contemporary works that provoke conversation and celebrate life." And while the pandemic may have shuttered Mad Cow's venue, it hasn't dampened our voice or spirit. In fact, the word that best describes Mad Cow's response to the pandemic, the shut down, and the return to live shows is compassion.

Among the first to close their doors last spring to protect artist and audience, Mad Cow was a beacon of care in the early months, making and distributing masks and meals for frontline workers and those in need.

When the summer burst with social justice unrest, Mad Cow partnered with Black Theatre Girl Magic to create Theatre Sparks, and as the election approached in the fall, Mad Cow amplified women's voices with the 19th Amendment Project.

Artistically, Mad Cow pivoted to create original online content for shuttered audiences-live theatre shot with multiple cameras by an out-of-work Disney videographer. And that is the story of just one of the 350 displaced artists, designers, producers and other creatives employed by Mad Cow through Orlando's Cares Act since September. Known for offering theme park performers, directors, and designers the opportunity to create works of art outside their day jobs, Mad Cow's reach actually expanded during the pandemic. The theatre has also been partnering with downtown neighbors, eager to include everyone in the effort to draw audiences back to date nights where 'dinner and a show' are the norm again.



To that end, Mad Cow produced a safe and socially distant Holiday on Church Street, an original outdoor experience that was so successful, it may become an annual event. In January , Mad Cow produced more original work-online and outside-for the Women of Pompeii project with the Orlando Science Center. And finally, all spring the theatre has been producing eleven original cabarets, comedies and captivating tales for our streaming, on-demand video series, Bringing Home the Herd.

"The amount of original work that has come out of this difficult time is incredible," Maxwell continues. "The way we've been able to remain curious about what is to come and compassionate about how to bring people back is heartwarming. We are trying new things and reaching new audiences and we couldn't be happier to be finally coming back live!"