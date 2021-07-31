Mad Cow Theatre Announces Women's Voices Festival Playwright Finalists

Mad Cow Theatre has announced the playwright finalists whose work will be performed as part of the 2021 Women's Voices Play Festival: Marissa Alaniz (Asphodels,) Nikki Brake-Sillá (In Defense of Ourselves) and Pauline David-Sax (Goldfish Have No Memory.)

In March, Mad Cow put out a call for submissions from female-identifying playwrights for their chance to participate in the festival. The theatre received over 300 submissions and a diverse panel of nineteen readers narrowed the submissions down to three.

"These plays are full of humanity and history. We are thrilled to work with this new group of playwrights to assist them in the growth of their new work. Celebration of the word is at the heart of the MCT mission and this commitment to new work development honors the playwright and the play in a new era," says Jessica Kaschube, Manager of Special Projects at Mad Cow.

The 2021 Women's Voices Festival will take place August 27th & 28th in the Harriett Theatre. The schedule for the readings is as follows:



Asphodels by Marissa Alaniz

Friday, August 27th | 7:30pm

Goldfish Have No Memory by Pauline David-SaxSaturday, August 28 | 2:30pm

In Defense of Ourselves by Nikki Brake-SilláSaturday, August 28 | 7:30pm

Tickets to each reading are $12. Click here to learn more about the plays and playwrights or to purchase tickets.