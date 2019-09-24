Mad Cow Theatre Announces Cinema Nights

Mad Cow Theatre and Valencia College will present a Downtown Cinema Nights series this fall to welcome Valencia's students to the college's new downtown campus and to bring them together with downtown residents at Mad Cow Theatre, downtown Orlando's resident professional theatre.



The four films will be presented free of charge at Mad Cow, 54 W. Church St., second floor. Each film will start at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a talkback led by Valencia faculty members.



"Mad Cow Theatre is delighted to host Valencia College's Downtown Cinema Nights," said Mitzi Maxwell, Mad Cow's executive director. "It's a great way to bring people together, students and residents, and to promote cultural and artistic dialogue in the heart of downtown Orlando."



"The partnership between Mad Cow and Valencia's arts and humanities department arose as a way to expose students to the arts and to become actively involved in theatre," said Ana Jhanilca Caldero, dean of the arts and humanities department on Valencia's west campus.



"We choose films that will expose students to situations and human landscapes which are rarely explored in mainstream filmography," she said.



The films to be presented are:

Kumare, directed by Vikram Gandhi, Sept. 30,

Y Tu Mama Tambien, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, Oct. 14,

La Strada, directed by Federico Fellini, Nov. 4, and

Blue is the Warmest Color, directed by Abdellatif Kechiche, Nov. 18.



Reservations are recommended and available through the Mad Cow website. More information can be found online as well at www.madcowtheatre.com



Valencia College's Downtown Cinema Nights at Mad Cow runs various dates from September 30 to November 18 at Mad Cow Theatre 54 W. Church Street (second floor) in downtown Orlando. (Click here for directions). Performances are at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are free.

Parking Information is available here.

Our Theatre is on the Second Floor at 54 W. Church St., Orlando, FL, 32801

Our Mailing Address is P.O. Box 3109, Orlando, FL, 32802





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You