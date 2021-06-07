Mad Cow Theatre Announces Cast Of THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

Mad Cow Theatre makes its triumphant return to the Harriett stage with the side-splitting comedy, The Hound of the Baskervilles.

A masterpiece of mystery, farce, and suspense, this comedy is told in a madcap style, with three actors breathlessly playing sixteen characters in an uproarious parody of the most celebrated Sherlock Holmes novel of all time. Watch as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson investigate the legend of a supernatural hound and uncover the mysterious curse of the Baskervilles!

"Only the most confident and charismatic actors can carry out this balancing act, and our dynamic trio does just that," says Mad Cow Theatre Executive Director, Mitzi Maxwell. "This show is so quick-witted and riveting, we knew it would be perfect for our first performance back in the Harriett Theatre."

Directed by Tony Simotes (The Little Foxes; Constellations; Hand to God,) this punchy comedy features Michael Geniac, Tommy Keesling (Heartbreak House, A View from the Bridge) and Anthony Pyatt Jr. (Hand to God, The Royal Family.) Scenic design by Gavin Mosier (The Spitfire Grill,) sound and music by Alex Sovronsky and the play is stage managed by Blue Estrella.

The Hound of the Baskervilles runs July 9 - 18, 2021 in the Harriett Theatre at Mad Cow Theatre, 54 W. Church Street (second floor) in Downtown Orlando. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Opening Night is July 9th at 7:30 p.m. The opening-night performance will be followed by Mad Cow's traditional champagne reception in the lobby. Tickets are $30 - $52. Tickets are available at madcowtheatre.com or by calling patron services at Mad Cow Theatre at 407-297-8788 ext. 1.