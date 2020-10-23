Mad Cow Theatre Announces Cast Of ​10 WAYS TO SURVIVE THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE

Enjoy a virtual Halloween party performance to celebrate the spooky season!

The team at Mad Cow Theatre will present 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse, as part of Cow-O-Ween, a virtual Halloween party performance to celebrate the spooky season!

Written by Don Zolidis, 10 Ways takes place at the end of the world, where flesh-hungry zombies are on the rampage and closing in fast. What's a group of survivors to do? Should they try communicating with the walking dead, or go straight for mixed martial arts? If you've ever wanted a guidebook on navigating the ups and downs of the apocalypse, this show is for you!

"This is a funny, crazy show," says Mad Cow Theatre Executive Director Mitzi Maxwell. "We think Halloween is the perfect time for it, especially during such an unusual October. Since most typical celebrations are off the table this year, our hope is that this virtual performance and event will help our audience get into the Halloween spirit."

This fun fright-fest features Philip Nolen* (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The History Boys, Women's Voice Festival), Trenell Mooring* (Pride & Prejudice, The Amish Project), Heather Leonardi* (The Explorers Club, Cock, The Women's Voices Festival) Tracy Wiu*, Brett Waldon (Constellations), Robby Pigott* (The God Game, Twelve Angry Men) Wesley Slade* (Tommy, Picasso at the Lapin Agile) and David Almeida (The Explorer's Club, Laughter on the 23rd Floor.)

10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse is directed by DJ Salisbury** and stage managed by Melissa Collins.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

**Member of SDC, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

Previous work with Mad Cow in parentheses

Registration for the virtual event is free.

