MCT Announces The Cast And Creatives Behind ONCE - The Musical

The Tony Award-winning musical Once Opens on June 5 at Mad Cow Theatre.

A testament to the power of love and music takes center stage as Mad Cow Theatre opens Once, the multi-award-winning musical. From the very first note, Once draws you in and never lets go. This emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have won an Oscar, a Grammy, an Olivier Award, and a Tony. The musical - book by Enda Walsh; music and lyrics by Glenn Hansard and Marketa Irglova - is based on John Carney's Academy Award-winning indie film of the same name.



"Once is an extraordinary testament to the power of music and the power of story," says Mitzi Maxwell, Mad Cow Theatre's executive director. "It's a unique story about human interaction, kindness and what draws people together and how that can have an effect on art. This beautiful production features an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments."



On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolve into a powerful love story, underscored by emotionally charged music. This achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all.



The company of Once includes Anna Stefanic* as Girl and Josh Eleazer* (Sweeney Todd) as Guy. Chris Metz* (Animal Crackers) Arthur Rowan* (The Who's Tommy), Adam Riley (Silent Sky, Animal Crackers, The History Boys), Susi Rivera (A View from The Bridge), Andrew Romano (Picasso at the Lapin Agile) and in their Mad Cow debuts - Brittany Halen, Aurora Moon, Cat Patterson, Charles Stevens, Zachary Briggs and Sean Powell.



Mark Edward Smith (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Fun Home, Silent Sky) is directing with Jason Wetzel (My Fair Lady, The Fantasticks, The Orlando Cabaret Festival) as musical director. Amy Hadley (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Hand to God, Top Girls) is the lighting designer, set designer is Robert Wolin*** (Hand to God, The Royal Family, Fun Home), Dwayne Broadnax (Top Girls, Gloria, Bad Jews) is the costume designer. The stage manager is Matt Horohoe* (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Eric Zivot is dialect coach and Becky Lane (Hand to God) is movement specialist.



*Member of Actors' Equity Association

***Member of IATSE

Previous work with Mad Cow in parentheses



Once runs June 7 to June 30 in the Harriett Theatre at Mad Cow Theatre 54 W. Church Street (second floor) in downtown Orlando. (Click here for directions). Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, with additional performances Saturday, June 15 at 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m., and Monday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.





