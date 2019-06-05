MCT Announces OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Cast And Crew

Outside Mullingar opens on June 21 at Mad Cow Theatre - John Patrick Shanley's romantic comedy about whether it's ever too late to fall in love. Orlando, FL, June 5, 2019



Outside Mullingar is a heartwarming and hilarious love story by John Patrick Shanley the Pulitzer, Oscar and Tony winning writer best known for the compelling play Doubt and Moonstruck, the wildly popular 1987 film.



Family farms, feuds and fences have separated neighbors Rosemary and Anthony since childhood. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that-due to his painful shyness-suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him, watching the years slip away. With Anthony's father threatening to disinherit him and a land feud simmering between their families, Rosemary has every reason to fear romantic catastrophe. Outside Mullingar is a compassionate, delightful work about how it's never too late to take a chance on love.



"Falling in love is a special experience,and Outside Mullingar reminds us it can happen anytime and anywhere." says Mitzi Maxwell, Mad Cow Theatre's executive director. "This wonderful romantic comedy is a valentine to the wonder and weirdness of love, set in the lovely and mysterious world of rural Ireland."



The company of Outside Mullingar includes Whitney Morse (Big River, The Secret Garden) as Rosemary and Patrick Brezyan* (Rapture, Blister, Burn) as Anthony. Joe Reed* (August: Osage County, 12 Angry Men ) appears as Tony and Karel K. Wright* (Top Girls, 1776, Collected Stories) as Aoife. Mad Cow veteran Bobbie Bell (The Brothers Size, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) directs. Eric Craft (The Royal Family, Animal Crackers, Grounded) is the lighting designer, scenic designer is Cliff Price (Gloria, Buyer & Cellar), Alison Reid (Hand to God, Buyer & Cellar) is the costume designer and Gabriella Petro (Rapture, Blister, Burn,The Mystery of Edwin Drood ) is the sound designer. The stage manager is Cori Menzies (Hand to God). Previous work with Mad Cow in parentheses

*Member of Actors' Equity Association



Outside Mullingar runs June 21 to July 14 in the Zehngebot-Stonerock Theatre at Mad Cow Theatre 54 W. Church Street (second floor) in downtown Orlando. (Click here for directions). Performances are at 8:00 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 3:00 p.m. Sundays, with additional performances Saturday, June 29 at 3:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Opening Night is June 21 at 8:00 p.m. The opening-night performance will be followed by Mad Cow's traditional champagne reception in the lobby.

Preview Performances are June 19 and 20.

Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesday Performance will take place July 10 at 8:00 p.m.

The Saturday Matinee will take place June 29.

Talkbacks take place after each regular Thursday and Sunday performance. Talkbacks are free to audience members, and the public may attend at no extra cost.

Tickets are $42. Preview tickets are $15. Tickets are available at madcowtheatre.com or by calling patron services at Mad Cow Theatre at 407-297-8788 ext. 1.

All Tickets are subject to a $3 facility fee. Students receive a $10 discount with ID. Military receive a $10 discount with ID. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Student groups of 10 or more are eligible for a 50% discount on full-price tickets.

Parking Information is available here.

Our Theatre is on the Second Floor at 54 W. Church St., Orlando, FL, 32801

Our Mailing Address is P.O. Box 3109, Orlando, FL, 32802





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You