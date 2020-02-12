MARIE AND ROSETTA Comes To The Hippodrome Theatre

The Hippodrome Theatre is proud to bring MARIE AND ROSETTA to the stage! After a successful run at freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg, this incredible production moves up to Gainesville, FL to run February 28 through March 22.

MARIE AND ROSETTA is the story of the legendary Sister Rosetta Tharpe. This acclaimed vocalist and guitarist broke new ground in the world of gospel music. An influence on Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, and Ray Charles, she is considered by many to be the "Godmother of Rock 'n' Roll." This show gives us a fly-on-the-wall seat to the first rehearsal between Rosetta and her protégée, Marie Knight, on the eve of the tour that would establish them as one of the most important musical duos in American popular music.

Illeana Kirven (Sister Rosetta Tharpe) and Hillary Scales-Lewis (Marie Knight) play one of music's most important musical duos in the play that the New York Times calls "Mighty music-making [...] when it sings, it really swings." Both ladies will sing and play the songs made famous by Rosetta Tharpe as they tell this heartwarming story of faith, sisterhood and rock 'n' roll.

George Brant's MARIE AND ROSETTA is directed by Lydia Fort. This story of letting loose, finding your voice, and freeing your soul is a soaring musical experience. Get your front row seat to music history in the making!

MARIE AND ROSETTA runs February 28 through March 22 at the Hippodrome Theatre. Previews and Pay-What-You-Can Nights are February 26 & 27.

Tickets are on sale now at thehipp.org or through the Box Office at (352) 375-4477.





