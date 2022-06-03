Local Nonprofit Offers Music Therapy For Adults With Disabilities With Pioneering Handbell Choir

A local nonprofit is earning rave reviews for its innovative approach to using music as a way for adult students to connect with their peers and learn new life skills.

Palm Beach County-based Exceptional Ensembell offers adults with disabilities the chance to experience the joy of creating music together. Through classes led by professional music therapist Meghan Hanley of Creative Arts Therapies of the Palm Beaches, students learn the art of playing handbells, ringing specific notes on cue and making music as a group. Members of the community who see and hear the group also get to experience the performers' special talents and ability to transcend challenges.



Serving adult students with a variety of intellectual and developmental disabilities (including autism, cerebral palsy and other special needs), the nonprofit offers different levels of classes for students based on their skill level and comfort zone, including a Level 1 class for beginners and a Level 2 class for more advanced students who are more verbal and social. Ringers include transitioning high school students and out-of-school adults ages 22 and up.



Exceptional Ensembell is offering free in-person Level 1 summer classes at the United Methodist Church of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach. With classes that run through August 31, in-person classes will take place on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Donations are welcomed, and online Level 1 and Level 2 classes are offered via Zoom on Tuesday and Thursday evenings for a nominal fee. Scholarships are also available to those in need.



Founded in 2018 by two local mothers of adults with autism, the opportunity to gather and make music together is important because many students with disabilities have limited options to participate in traditional music classes or choirs while growing up. Now that they're adults, they can finally experience the joy of creating music with their peers.



"Many students with special needs have never been offered the chance to join a band or choir," said Exceptional Ensembell co-founder Vicki Silver, of Jupiter. "These classes offer adult students a way to socialize and connect with each other while learning to play an instrument. It's really amazing to see how music enhances all facets of our students' lives."



Numerous studies have documented the benefits of music education for young people who are neurotypical and for those on the autism spectrum. More recently, researchers have discovered that music therapy improves the ability of adults with special needs to focus, follow directions and process information. Parents of our participants have noticed firsthand that their family member is increasingly expressing themselves and engaging with the instructor and peers.



"Exceptional Ensembell's classes have improved my son's attention, focus and overall happiness level," said Valerie Herskowitz of Palm Beach Gardens, whose 31-year-old son Blake has been involved since the organization's founding.



Fellow Palm Beach Gardens resident Donna Maheady, who founded the organization with Silver, said she has noticed a remarkable difference in her 35-year-old daughter Lauren since she started the classes.



"Our daughter's speech, social skills and independence have all improved dramatically," she said.



The addition of virtual classes has shown an unexpected benefit for students who prefer the comfort of connecting from home. An option that was added during the pandemic, many students have found their groove with the virtual classes. With some students benefitting more from the in-person classes and others preferring the virtual classes, the organization's co-founders said they're happy that so many students are benefitting from both class options. More than 35 students have participated in the program since its founding.



The group's members have also delighted in gathering for social activities such as marching in holiday parades and performing at community events throughout the region.



"My son has found friendship and musical enrichment in Exceptional Ensembell. He loves being a part of the bell choir," said Palm Beach Gardens resident Amy Burch, whose 22-year-old son Nickolas has taken classes for the past two years. "We'd recommend to anyone!"



Weekly online and in-person summer classes are currently being offered through August 31. For more information about Exceptional Ensembell and to register for classes, visit www.exceptionalensembell.org.

