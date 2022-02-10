Little Radical Theatrics to Present URINETOWN at Orlando Shakes

Little Radical Theatrics will present their Spring all ages community theater production of Urinetown the musical!



Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown provides a fresh perspective on one of America's greatest art forms.





In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!





Executive Produced by Fatima Viegas

Directed by Carly Clark

Assistant Directed and Choreographed by Sean Hancock

Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson

Stage Managed by RJ Puma

Technical Direction by Travis Eaton





Starring





Travis Eaton as Officer Lockstock, Beatriz Antunez as Little Sally, Jacob Coldiron as Bobby Strong, Molly Jarvis as Hope Cladwell, Warner Zingg as Caldwell B Cladwell, Stephanie Viegas as Penelope Pennywise, Patrick Clark as Officer Barrel, Adam DelMedico as Hot Blades Harry, Grace Rubin as Little Becky Two Shoes, Derek Hayden as Senator Fipp, Amanda Caracciolo as Ma Strong, Landon Jackson as Tiny Tom, Ezekiel Whiteside as Mr. McQueen, Alison Issen as Soupy Sue, Aaron Bray as Old Man Strong, Justin Tadros as Robbie the Stockfish, Kenny Robinson as Billy Boy Bill, Veronica Gonzalez as Ms. Millenium, Margaret Place as Dr Billeaux





Featuring



Chrissie Auguste, Rachael Bernstein, Macallister Caracciolo, Gabriela Grimmett Kenna Higgerson, Leah Lowman Hoover, Sofia Terfertiller as

Dancers/Ensemble





March 24th at 7 PM

March 25th at 8 PM

March 26th at 2 and 8 PM





At The Mandell Studio Theater at Orlando Shakes 812 E Rollins Ave Orlando, Fl





Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.us/little-radical-theatrics-inc/urinetown-the-musical/e-zdbjpy



Tickets are less expensive in advance than at the door. Seating is assigned NOT general admission! Limited seating so get your tickets ASAP!



face coverings are required for all audience members at this time



For more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com