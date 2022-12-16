Legacy Foundation of PB County Awards $16,750 In Music Scholarships To Eight Young Talents

The Legacy Foundation of Palm Beach County, an extension of the outreach programs of The Palm Beach Pops, has announced the newest winners of Legacy Scholarships to help them continue music education.

"A total of $16,750 was awarded to eight promising young musicians, ranging in age from 11 to 17, who auditioned virtually before a distinguished review committee of business and cultural leaders," says Jon Lappin, founder, president and executive director of the Legacy Foundation. "This year's list of young recipients-all of whom were previous Legacy scholarship winners-will use the funds to pay for music lessons, orchestra dues, instruments, and other performing needs."

"As we emerge from the shadow of Covid, we are proud to have supported students throughout the pandemic so they could continue lessons with the funding and instruments we provided and continue to provide," he adds. "These scholarships and our financial investment bring much needed cheer this season to our cultural community in general and to talented music students, who otherwise might not be able to pursue their dreams. Bravo!"

The 2022 Legacy Foundation scholarship recipients are:

+ Asyncritis Alfons (12) A piano playing student at Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach

+ Theobestus Alfons (11) Another young pianist at Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

+ Julitza Geiger (17) A viola player who is homeschooled.

+ Taylor Hamilton (12) A pianist who is homeschooled.

+ Danny Prieto (11) A violinist who attends West Palm Beach Junior Academy.

+ Nicholas Signo (17) A student at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach who plays the violin.

+ Olivia Varnum (12) A violin player at Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

+ Sarah Zarazua (13) A violinist who attends Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

"I am very proud that over our first five years, we have awarded 168 different scholarships with a total value of more than $300,000, all going to talented young people," Lappin adds. "Previous scholarship recipients have used their funding money to continue to grow their musical abilities and excel on their chosen instrument through graduation."